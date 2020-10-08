Fans of Eagan High School football and volleyball will be able to watch their teams compete this fall despite COVID-19.
Eagan Television has committed to broadcasting all six of the Eagan Wildcats football games and all seven home volleyball games. It will also broadcast Eagan’s only home cross country meet.
ETV’s coverage begins with the first football and volleyball games scheduled for Oct. 9 and cross country scheduled for Oct. 10.
ETV will be the only way to watch the volleyball games because of COVID-19 restrictions. No fans are being allowed into Eagan High School gym. Outdoor events are limited to 250 fans.
“ETV is connecting fans with our student athletes during COVID-19, so we are excited to add football, volleyball and cross country to our soccer and swimming coverage.” said ETV Executive Director Michael McIntee. “ETVs mission is to connect our community – through sports, arts, community events and more. We are excited to be able to provide coverage to our community, parents, and fans of our student athletes.”
All games will be available in HD on Comcast Channel 859 and in SD on Comcast Channel 20. All games, except for the football games against Lakeville South and Farmington, will also be available on ETV’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, online at Eagan-tv.com and ETV’s Roku app.
Sports broadcast schedules are subject to change. For the most current schedule visit www.eagan-tv.com/sports or visit the South Suburban Conference website at southsuburbanconference.org.
ETV is community run programming, so all community members that are interested in being a part of the team that helps produce our community events are welcome.
Volunteer activities include setting up, running cameras, and play-by-play announcing for ETV’s expanded coverage. If you’d like to volunteer, email ETV@cityofeagan.com.
ETV is Eagan’s community TV station airing and sharing local programming produced by residents, for residents or of interest to residents. Headquartered in Thomson Reuters, ETV provides award-winning live coverage of sports and community events and local government meetings. Watch on Comcast Channel 859 (HD), 15 (Public Access), 16 (Government) and 20 (Community). Also, online at eagan-tv.com/watch and on the ETV Roku app.
