Local channel doubles coverage of high school sports
For many fans of Eagan High School sports, it was a challenge to watch their favorite team play in the fall.
At first, fans weren’t allowed in the stands. When they were allowed, there were still several limitations and guidelines.
Like so many activities in 2020, people tried to make it work at home.
That’s where Eagan Television came in.
“With all the things going on, sports doesn’t seem like as big of a deal,” said Mike McIntee, ETV executive director. “But there’s that loss of connection. This is an important way for people to connect. If we can bring some joy, that makes us pretty happy.”
ETV doubled its production of high school sports coverage in fall 2020.
In the early part of the fall season, ETV aired all Eagan High School home soccer games, and added swim and cross country meets to its schedule.
ETV was the only way to watch the swim meets because of COVID-19 restrictions.
No fans were being allowed into the Dakota Hills Middle School pool area. Opposing teams swam in their own pool to compete virtually with Eagan.
“We had never done that before,” McIntee said. “It was so humid. We had problems working in that hot environment, so we brought in a big fan. We made it work.”
In October, the Minnesota State High School League gave the OK for schools to compete in football and volleyball, and ETV was there.
“It was twice as many games as we would do in a normal season, but I think it as well worth it,” McIntee said.
The station typically broadcasts a few home games each year, but this year it picked up a few road games.
ETV never had broadcasted volleyball before, so there was a lot of learning on the fly.
Like everything else, there were adjustments to limit social interactions.
“Normally how we do a football game, we’d have five, six people crammed in the production van,” McIntee said.
This fall, they had just one person pulling triple duty running audio, video and graphics.
“Everyone else was on the field with a camera,” McIntee said. “It was challenging.”
Early on due to COVID-19 restrictions, one of ETV’s announcers didn’t have access to the press box during a soccer game.
“Our announcers had to stand on the roof,” McIntee said. “We were doing all kinds of things to stay safe.”
The response was welcome. Parents would come up to the crew to thank them. Residents shared their gratitude through social media.
“We had more than 90,000 views on YouTube and Facebook where we live streamed the games,” McIntee said.
That doesn’t count the people who watched on cable channels 859 and 20, or its Roku app.
McIntee said they had viewers from around the world. Distant family members could watch games like never before.
McIntee gives credit to Josh Sibley, ETV’s field productions coordinator.
“He had to react to sometimes daily, sometime hourly, with changes to the plans,” McIntee said. “Covering sports is a team sport. We have a team of people to make this all happen and it’s not just our staff. We had volunteers.”
ETV is ready to go for whatever winter high school sports brings, which includes boys and girls hockey, boys and girls basketball, wrestling and boys swimming.
“If they do play games, we’re prepared to cover them,” McIntee said. “The winter sports tend to be indoors with more rules and complications, but we’re coming up with ways to do it. We’ve been to the Eagan Arena and the high school gym. We’re ready to go”
In order to make it work, ETV could use some volunteers.
“If someone is able to point a camera and take directions, we can train them in pretty quick,” McIntee said. “It’s the play-by-play and color commentators. We need people who know the team, know the sport. We’ve been working with booster clubs. We’ve had some great announcers so far.”
To volunteer email ETV@cityofeagan.com.
Headquartered in Thomson Reuters, ETV provides live coverage of sports and community events and local government meetings. It’s available on Comcast Channel 859 (HD), 15 (public access), 16 (government) and 20 (community). Also, online at eagan-tv.com/watch and on the ETV Roku app.
