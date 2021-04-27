Performance filmed throughout Eagan
The adversity of the last 12 months has forced the Eagan High School theater department to get creative.
Last spring the school’s annual variety show, “Encore,” was canceled. Seniors missed out on what’s traditionally one of the most memorable experiences of their final year.
Social distancing guidelines have made a traditional stage show basically impossible for the past year.
But last fall the theater department was determined to have its fall musical, so it filmed “Les Misérables: School Edition” on a socially distanced stage and made it available on demand.
The theater department is back for an encore.
The spring production is now called “Encore: Studio Sessions.” Filmed over the past two months by the student broadcast news team, students traveled all over Eagan for their performances.
Instead of being shown on the stage, it will be made available on demand in May.
Senior Neha Nayak is grateful they get to do anything.
“We’re missing that fulfillment from a lot of experiences,” she said. “We’re grateful we get to have a show at all. It’s our last performance. One last thing we get to do together.”
Starting March 8, a series of performances was filmed throughout Eagan from the dance studio at the high school to Lebanon Hills Regional Park.
The finale was filmed at the Eagan High School Stadium April 8 before a rainstorm cut it short.
“We took the opportunity to pack up some gear and go out and do some interesting things in some different spaces,” director John Ratzlaff said. “It let us be more creative. We took the drone out. We got some really interesting shots and angles. We shot at sunsets. We tried a lot of new things.”
It also gave students who normally do the news show at EHS the opportunity to learn more about on-site filming, editing, color correcting and sound direction.
There were many challenges during production.
During rehearsal, Ratzlaff said students were kept in smaller pods to perform their songs.
Nayak, one of the featured singers in the show, rehearsed for solo, duet, small group and full company numbers separately.
Nayak said the performers had to learn the choreography either virtually or on stage, fully masked and socially distanced.
“You really had to hold yourself accountable,” Nayak said. “The day before everyone was scrambling to learn the choreography.”
The cast is also smaller than tradition would dictate.
But the actors also got the chance to work in front of a camera instead of on stage, which Nayak appreciated.
It also gave the actors a chance to see what the tech department does behind the scenes.
“We really realize how important these techies are in the whole process,” Nayak said. “This experience gave them a good opportunity to shine. We didn’t always understand all the hard work they do.”
It also gave students and staff the opportunity to think outside the constraints of a theater.
Ratzlaff believes the department’s experience filming on location will only improve future productions at the high school.
“We tried to incorporate more videos, like closeups of the performances in other years,” Ratzlaff said. “Doing this all outside the theater, it gave us some other ideas. During a live show, how can we incorporate this in the future? Hopefully when we’re back to normal, we can incorporate some of these new ideas and showcase some of the behind-the-scenes kids.”
While the general public will be able to stream the performance at home, Ratzlaff said the cast hopes to get together for a group premier in the theater.
“We’re also trying to put together an outdoor experience at the stadium on the scoreboard,” Ratzlaff said. “The cast could bring two guests. That’s what we’re hoping. We’re at the mercy of the (COVID-19) guidelines. That’s what we’re moving toward. The kids get to see it in a controlled environment and then they get to show it to their families.”
For everyone else the show will be available on demand at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/46915 from May 1-May 22.
The price is similar to what it could cost to see it in person ($12 for a single, $24 for a family).
