Eagan High School senior Grace Boutouli took third at the 2020 American Legion Department of Minnesota Third District Oratorical Contest held Feb. 1 in Le Center.
Boutouli is the first student from the high school to enter this national program and was endorsed by Daniel R. Olsen Post 594.
The American Legion Oratorical Contest exists to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge that teaches important leadership qualities, the history of the nation’s laws, the ability to think and speak clearly, and an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, rights and privileges of American citizenship.
Boutouli delivered an 8.5-minute speech about aspects of the U.S. Constitution, with emphasis on the duties and obligations of citizens and our government. She followed that up with another oration focused on an assigned topic, the Electoral College.
For her efforts, Boutouli received a Certificate of Distinction and a $500 scholarship check. She is a member of EHS debate team.
