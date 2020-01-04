Eagan grads make up 5 percent of 2023 class
There must be something in the water fountain at Eagan High School.
Matthew Tran, a 2013 graduate of Eagan High School, was in the midst of his first year as a medical student at the University of Minnesota where he noticed something familiar about his fellow classmates.
Seven Eagan High School graduates make up about 5 percent of the University of Minnesota Medical School Class of 2023, Tran said.
Tran joins Erin Chappuis (2013), Will Dyke (2014), David Inmen (2015), Ciana Keller (2014), Ali Vecellio (2014) and Wyatt Wagner (2013).
Medical school is tough, but it’s nice to have familiar faces by your side.
Inspired by his mother’s experience with breast cancer while he was in high school, Tran is drawn into the medical world by the opportunity to help people.
Tran worked with the sports medicine department for Gophers Baseball as an undergrad directing his interest toward orthopedic surgery, anesthesiology, and sports medicine.
Fellow classmate and EHS graduate Vecellio is undecided on a specialty right now, but she’s enjoying the lectures and learning clinical skills.
“Your career can grow and change with you,” she said. “I also like the collaborative and interactive nature of medicine, working with colleagues, as well as the patient to help the patient work towards their health goals.”
When participating in a mentor program at Eagan High School, Vecellio researched careers in medicine and also shadowed various medical professionals in the Twin Cities.
Vecellio said the efforts of family and consumer science coordinator Maureen Love with the mentorship program has proven valuable.
“I think that this program was a good jumping off point for me to get an idea for how diverse the medical field is and how different your day can look depending on your interests and specialty within medicine,” Vecellio said.
Tran feels his education at Eagan has done a “phenomenal job in preparing students for graduates studies and beyond” and credits many of his teachers.
Tran said he was inspired Dakota Hills Middle School teacher Tera Runquist, math teacher Sherrie Blundell, science teacher Patrick Kalmi and Spanish teacher Jaime Pehl.
Fellow classmate Dyke was initially inspired by Joe Kissner’s college in schools anatomy and physiology class at EHS.
“It made me realize how cool the human body is,” Dyke said. “The concepts I learned in that class are still relevant to my medical education today. ... He is an exceptional educator. He knew how to get the best out of me.”
Inspired by his grandfather who was a surgeon, Dyke has been interested in medicine since he was young. His goal is to one day become an orthopedic surgeon.
Studying science at EHS wasn’t the only way Dyke felt prepared for medical schools.
He said he learned the importance of being a good teammate and leader from his cross-country and lacrosse coaches including Robin Graham, Bob Felter and Tony Mattia.
“I think being a good teammate is essential in medicine because you have to be able to communicate effectively with so many different patients and other health professionals, often in high stress and emotionally charged situations,” Dyke said.
Vecellio was also inspired by her diverse education at EHS.
She was heavily involved in Spanish while in school. She lived and worked in Spain and majored in Spanish in college.
She hopes to use Spanish as a physician, she said.
With several more years of studying ahead of them, the 2023 class feels confident in their fellow classmates.
“Students are really willing to collaborate,” Tran said. “In fact, we had a shared Google doc study guide with over 20-plus people contributing to it.”
Medical schools have a pass/fail curriculum, making it more about collaboration and learning than grades, Tran said.
“Our medical class is an amazing and diverse group of personalities and interests, and it makes us all better people and future doctors,” Dyke said.
