Stadium also receiving new turf
The stadium at Eagan High School is receiving a considerable makeover this summer.
By the time school opens in the fall, the stadium is on pace to feature an artificial turf field along with a new 880-square-foot pylon sign and dynamic display and scoreboard.
EHS athletic director Sandra Setter said funding for the new display and scoreboard is due to a “generous donation from a small group of people.”
The stadium is home to several high school sporting events such as football, soccer and lacrosse games along with track meets, marching band performances, powder puff football, pep rallies and graduation throughout the school year.
The new display will be able to show live video feeds and prerecorded videos.
Setter said it has the ability to display highlights before a game, live interviews at halftime, marching band performances and more.
The display is big enough to “maybe host a movie night on the field during homecoming,” Setter said.
She said the technology will “enhance our fan experience and highlight our students.”
She said they would use the board about 30 nights per year.
It will also give students the opportunity to learn about video production technology.
The scoreboard is so big that it needed special approval from the Eagan City Council.
City code limits signs to a maximum of 27 feet.
The biggest concern from city staff is that they didn’t want the display to eventually turn into an advertising billboard especially when there’s isn’t event going on.
Setter said the plan is to highlight sponsors during the games. They do not have a large scale advertising plan and the display will be turned off when there’s no event.
Another concern was making sure the new display wasn’t going to affect neighboring properties.
City Planner Mike Schultz said “the existing berm and the double line trees do provide a fairly decent buffer from the existing residents.”
It’s similar to scoreboards at Burnsville High School, St. Thomas Academy and Prior Lake, but it’s the first within District 196.
The action on the field will all happen on artificial turf.
“They’re digging like mad right now,” Setter said.
The stadium field should be done by mid August, she said.
It should all be ready by the first home varsity event in the fall.
