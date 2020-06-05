The Eagan High School class of 2020 will never forget the year they graduated.
Instead of hearing their name called on the speakers in the football stadium, they’ll hear it online or on Eagan TV.
This year’s graduation is virtual.
Sun Thisweek reached out to some EHS seniors. Here are some of their stories.
Sydney New
Family: Mom Sandi New, dad Roger New and brother Elias New
Top five activities/interests: Softball, traveling, exercising, reading, spending time with friends and family.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. As of now, my major is undecided.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Eric Paur served as a mentor at Tria Orthopedic Center in Bloomington, where I learned about the field of physical therapy through a 40-hour shadow experience that spanned several weeks. My mentor was able to help me explore the field of physical therapy while helping me understand not only the science behind recovery but how important it is to build positive connections with patients.
What’s your favorite memory of school?
My favorite memory at Eagan High School was being on the yearbook staff for the past two years. Last summer six of the staff members went to yearbook camp together, where we shared many laughs and created plans that led to a great book for our senior year. We spent a lot of time together and were able to create close relationships with each other.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Get involved! Join clubs, sports teams, or other groups the school has to offer. It’s important to diversify across friend groups and get to know people with different backgrounds. Make sure to take it all in because it goes by so fast, and when it’s over you’ll wish you would have participated more.
Schools have been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What has been the most difficult part of the past few months?
The most difficult part is coping with the loss of my senior year but knowing I can’t be mad as there are other things going on in the world that take priority over it. I had a family member that was affected by the coronavirus, and it showed me that the safety and health of others are what we need to focus on. I struggled to keep my motivation for school and to keep my distance from my friends, but I was able to create a system that allowed me to balance both while staying at home.
Do you felt like you missed out on anything? What did you do to make up for it?
I feel like I missed out on the closure of my high school experience and all of the events that come with it such as senior prom, our senior trip, graduation, senior awards, and the senior class party. Kids at my high school were able to make up for the loss of these events by recreating them in smaller groups. It wasn’t the same, but it was better than nothing. More than anything I feel like I missed out on the time with my friends and teachers. Our time together is limited before leaving for school in the fall and it would have been nice to spend it together and properly say thanks and goodbye to everyone.
Jake Berran
Family: Parents: Carrie, Matt. Siblings L Emma, sophomore at EHS; Will, sixth grade at Dakota HIlls Middle School; and Mary, fourth grade at Pinewood Elementary.
Top five activities/interests: Band, piano, student ambassadors, math team, volleyball
What are your plans after graduation?
In the fall, I will attend Oberlin College and Conservatory to do a double degree in math and music composition.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
The struggle for an equal, just, and peaceful world is multifaceted, and I expect myself to hone the skills for which I have a particular aptitude in order to most effectively serve the common good. Numbers and equations are helpful for any large-scale operation, so I ought to strengthen my mathematical mind. At the same time, music is my preferred language of expression, and writing allows me to communicate personal and broader messages in a work of art.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Mr. Benson, my band teacher, has been my biggest mentor throughout high school. In addition to being a great music teacher, he has taught me many lessons about leadership and finding my place in the world. He was one of the few fixed points in my school days with varying courses and classmates each trimester.
What’s your favorite memory of school?
My favorite memory is definitely our band trip to China last spring. It was exhilarating to be immersed in a culture in which I knew nothing and wouldn’t be able to make it a day without help. The middle school students we met during our joint concerts were fun, kind, and inspiring with their hard work. It was also a powerful bonding experience with my friends, teachers and humanity itself.
What advice would you give to younger students?
I really do not have much more experience (if any), but my suggestion is to always stay interested about the world you live in. Sometimes, mounds of homework, daily activities, social life, and generally information overload forces us into a subservience to our own lives and routines. But you do have a voice in the world — if you have an issue with some part of school or how people are acting, nothing is stopping you from talking about it or working with others to change it! That also puts a reciprocal obligation on the adults in our community to listen.
Schools have been closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What has been the most difficult part of the past few months?
Most parts of my high school experience were going to culminate into something this spring — playing a featured solo I composed at a band concert, having my last (also second) volleyball season, and spending time with people I may never see again. That said, everyone has been affected by the pandemic, and many in more serious ways than me. So I keep going, searching for new ways to thrive.
Do you felt like you missed out on anything? What did you do to make up for it?
Of course, we didn’t have any of the traditional senior celebrations, but what I miss is intangible — that general aura of lightness, freedom, and optimism that I have observed in previous graduating classes. Maybe for some, it was a final moment of careless fun before what they perceive to be their entry into the confines of adulthood in a capitalist society. Maybe not. However, new situations like the pandemic and the more recent Black Lives Matter protests have pushed us all to examine our lives and our place in the world, and we are discussing and fighting for solutions in this crucial time. Our senior spring is not as fun as we hoped, but it can surely be a lot more meaningful.
Noah Kipp
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be heading to Colorado. I will be attending the United States Air Force Academy. Basic Cadet Training starts on June 25. I have not chosen a major yet. I chose to attend the Air Force Academy so I can serve my country, and graduate college debt-free.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Mr. Kovach was a big mentor to me. He is a member of the American Legion, and through him I have been able to meet many people from that great organization. The Eagan Post sponsored me to attend Minnesota Boys State. Mr. Kovach has been extremely helpful to me.
What’s your favorite memory of school?
Looking back, I don’t have one specific moment that is my favorite. Personally, the little moments were the best. These include hanging out with friends, and the general atmosphere of being with many great people all day.
What advice would you give to younger students?
Advice I would give younger students is to have goals and things to look forward to. Having something to work toward has helped me progress and be successful.
What has been the most difficult part of the past few months?
The most difficult part of the past two months is not being able to see friends and family. Because of quarantine, I haven’t been able to go out with friends and have typical days.
Do you felt like you missed out on anything? What did you do to make up for it?
I think I missed out on the atmosphere of the last month of school senior year. To make up for it, I’ve been doing more virtual stuff with friends. We do group FaceTime’s, Zoom calls, and play video games together. I’ll never get to experience the real thing, but this last month of senior year has been very memorable.
