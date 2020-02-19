Decades of experience found behind the curtain
The Eagan High School theater department has an ideal antidote to the cold, snowy Minnesota winter.
For the first time the school will showcase the musical “South Pacific.”
Set on a warm, tropical island during World War II, “South Pacific” will “bring a little bit of that paradise to the state,” director Jodene Wartman said.
Although the musical depicts an era long ago, the story is just as relevant today as characters grapple with prejudice and duty.
“It’s a beautifully romantic story that has a base of truth to it,” Wartman said. “It has a nice balance.”
It can be silly and quite serious.
“They deal with incredible moral dilemmas that still stymie us today,” she said.
Like many shows at Eagan High School, this is a big production with decades of experience behind the curtain and blooming young talent on stage.
It takes nearly 90 students to pull off. That includes a 50-person cast, full pit orchestra and tech/crew team.
A team of theater veterans including retired teachers as well as a Broadway star help bring “South Pacific” to the stage.
Wartman, a veteran in the Eagan theater world, retired from teaching six years ago.
“They tell you not to retire unless you retire into something,” Wartman said. “To be able to work with kids again, without getting up at 5 a.m., dealing with paperwork and conferences, it’s been wonderful.”
Joni Anker, who retired last year from the speech department, is back within the halls of EHS assisting with the props.
Former English teacher Retsey Anderson is assisting with the costumes. She retired two years ago.
Judy Sagen, who retired nine years ago, is assisting with the vocal music.
Sagen stepped in for her daughter Amy Jo Cherner, who is on leave.
They’ve all worked together. They’ve taught, coached and directed each other’s children.
And they’re longtime friends.
“It’s an interesting balance,” Wartman said. “We’d love to just sit and chat, but we don’t have the time. It’s nice to work with the people you grew up with. We go so far back.”
Another retiree, Janet Steinberg Bohn, is the set painter.
Wartman has known and worked with tech director John Ratzlalff for about 30 years.
They aren’t the only EHS veterans helping to put the show together.
Audrey Parker, who plays Nellie Norbush in “South Pacific,” took a master class with EHS graduate and Broadway actress Laura Osness over the holiday break to prepare for her role.
“Laura played the same character on Broadway,” Wartman said. “It was really special for Audrey.”
EHS graduate Jackson Cobb is helping with some of the scenes using a projector.
“He’s an emerging artist in the field,” Wartman said.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m., Feb. 22, 23, 27, 28 and 29. There’s also a show scheduled for 3 p.m. Feb. 23.
Tickets can be purchased via the EHS website or at the EHS box office prior to each show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.