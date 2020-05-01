Former Eagan mayor, current County Board member won’t run for fifth term
For the majority of the past 42 years, Thomas Egan has served Eagan in some capacity.
In 2021, that will change.
Egan announced that he will not be seeking a fifth term with the Dakota County Board of Commissioners in the fall.
“I feel like now is the appropriate time,” Egan said. “Obviously it’s a sobering decision, but I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot of what I set out to do.”
His public service career started in 1978 with the Eagan City Council when the city’s population was about 18,700 people.
Egan was an Eagan council member through 1989, and then was elected mayor of Eagan from 1990 through 1998.
He was appointed to Metropolitan Council by Gov. Jesse Ventura and reappointed by Gov. Tim Pawlenty.
He was then elected in 2004 to the Dakota County Board in District 3, which consists of parts of Eagan, Lilydale, Mendota and Mendota Heights.
When asked about highlights of the past 42 years, he said he could talk all day.
He was particularly proud of fostering the relocation of West Publishing, now known as Thomson Reuters, to Eagan.
It was a complicated process having one tenant on a 200-acre campus, but West Publishing wanted out of St. Paul, he said.
“Eagan was more politically amenable,” Egan said. “(Former city administrator) Tom Hedges worked closely on that project with John Nassef (West Publishing executive). We developed a lot of close relationships.”
Egan also recalls how close the city was to getting the racetrack in 1984 that became Canterbury Downs in Shakopee.
Several cities applied, and Eagan finished a close second. The Metropolitan Sports Facilities Commission voted 4-3 in favor of Shakopee over Eagan.
Eagan developed rapidly under Egan’s guidance to a community of 60,000.
He recalled a single meeting in 1988 when the Eagan City Council approved preliminary or final plat approvals for 1,200 lots.
Decisions the city made helped shape the city’s housing stock.
“Back in those days the rate of inflation was through the roof, as high as 20 percent,” Egan said. “We needed to do something about the demand for single-family housing.”
He worked with what was then called the Dakota County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (now known as the Dakota County Community Development Agency) to put together a $20 million bond fund to help finance low and medium income first-time home buyers with at the time was the “outrageously low” interest rate of 11 percent.
One of the more controversial projects was bringing in Oak Ridge Townhomes, one of the first county workforce housing projects, during his third term as mayor.
Egan said the City Council voted 3-2 for the project, but since it required rezoning, it needed four votes at the time by law and it failed.
“The (Housing and Redevelopment Authority) sued the city,” Egan said. “The three of us in favor chose not to fight the lawsuit so the HRA won by default.”
He said the research has shown that property values either equaled or exceeded expectations in the area.
“There were some concerns that it would be infested with crime, but it was not,” Egan said. “It’s been a successful project and there have since been many workforce housing projects. A similar project, the Lincoln Place, the City Council unanimously voted in favor for it. It’s a completely different mindset in Eagan now.”
Egan was also heavily involved with the relationship between Eagan and the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport as president of the National Organization to Insure a Sound Control Environment and a municipal group advocating for suburban communities near airports.
“It’s a love-hate relationship,” Egan said. “For years I felt like I was living at the airport. There were discussions about the dual track process, and whether to expand it where it is or was it going to be relocated to the rural part of Dakota County.”
MSP stayed where it’s at and expanded, but the noise still bothers residents.
His time on the Metropolitan Council was unique.
He was on the council when Lake Elmo actively resisted density and housing requirements.
“I remember taking a tour, trying to understand their position,” he said.
He was also involved the Livable Communities Grants that created redevelopment and greenfield development incentives for affordable housing projects.
With the Dakota County Board, he’s overseen the county’s Park System Master Plan and Natural Resource Management Plans. During his time, the county brought in Whitetail Woods Regional Park, the first new Dakota County Park in decades. The Dakota County Regional Greenway Trail has grown along with the library system.
“I’m proud that Dakota County carries zero debt and had a AAA bond rating,” Egan said. “It has the lowest per capita levy in all of Minnesota.”
There’s still plenty to do before his term ends.
From the groundbreaking of the SMART Center, an office and training space for the Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team in Inver Grove Heights, in June, to potentially bringing the South St. Paul Library into the Dakota County system, there’s much to be done in 2020.
The county is also working on the reintroduction of bison to Dakota County Parks system after months of research.
He said the county is eying about 150 acres in Spring Lake Park.
He said Dakota County is also working on plans for a veterans preference housing project in Eagan near Twin Cities Premium Outlets.
“Veterans housing is near and dear to my heart and I really want to be involved with that,” Egan said.
But, Egan will relish is influx of free time in 2021.
“I plan to do more serious traveling in the future,” Egan said. “Looking at my agenda for the next several years, I’m hard pressed to imagine what it would be like if I continued to serve and get everything done.”
He will still attend plenty of meetings.
He’s active with the Rotary and he was recently elected vice president of Applewood Pointe of Eagan board. He’s also been on the Intergenerational Living and Health Care Board, a nonprofit organization pioneering interactive programs for children and seniors, for 19 years.
But in January 2021, his calendar will be much clearer, and he’ll be ready for that next chapter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.