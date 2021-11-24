Eagan hosts virtual Santa event
Children can take part in a virtual visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Pick up a holiday packet filled a candy cane and a letter template to Santa and Mrs. Claus, in addition to materials to make a holiday craft at home.

Inside the packet will be a Zoom link for the virtual event. Youth can join Santa and Mrs. Claus to chat via Zoom and listen to holiday stories and sing holiday interactive songs.

Register your child online at www.cityofeagan.com/things-to-do.

