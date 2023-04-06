Eagan works to cleanup damaged trees Apr 6, 2023 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted logo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The recent snowstorm damaged trees throughout Eagan, and crews are working to clear and clean up streets, parks, and trails.Following is some information about tree removal from the city:- Boulevard trees – Trees within 10-12 feet from the curb are in the right-of-way and the city is responsible for removal, cleaning, and/or clearing the debris.- Trees on private property - Residents are responsible for tree debris and removal on their private property. Visit cityofeagan.com/tree-storm-damage for more information and resources.- Trees on public property - The city is responsible for cleaning and clearing damaged trees in public spaces (streets, parks, right of way, trails).What residents can do:- Stay away from damaged or stressed trees. Large trees and branches under tension or that are damaged are extremely dangerous, and people are asked not to approach these trees.- Report streets and trails that are blocked at cityofeagan.com/request or by calling 651-675-5300.- Work with a licensed tree removal company to remove the tree and/or debris (cityofeagan.com/licensed-tree-contractors).As crews work to clean up the tree damage, some parks and trails may not be accessible. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Public Works City Of Eagan Trees In Eagan Tree Removal In Eagan Eagan Storm Damaged Trees Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now High radium level detected in Burnsville water Immediate openings available at Lakeville Post Office Farmington High youths lead peaceful protest walkout Irish Sports Dome collapses after snowstorm St. Joseph School in Rosemount raises $35,930 in million-dollar fundraiser E-editions Dakota County Tribune Mar 31, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Mar 31, 2023 0
