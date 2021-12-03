Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan
announce appointments
This week Shakira Bradshaw of Eagan was appointed by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to serve on the Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force.
As a parent of a child under five years old, Bradshaw will serve as a parent representative on a new seat for a term that runs from Nov. 24 through Feb. 1, 2023.
The Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force was proposed by a group of early care and education advocates, legislators, and the Walz-Flanagan administration for the purposes of developing high-quality early care and education.
The goal is to develop an education setting that “enriches, nurtures and supports children and families that is provided by qualified, diverse, supported, and equitably compensated early childhood educators, regardless of setting.”
The administration plan to work with the network of stakeholders and advocates who came together to support the task force, early care and education providers, to ensure that all families have access to affordable, high-quality early care and education that enriches.
The task force will be comprised of 11 voting members and four voting members appointed by legislative leadership. There will be 22 non-voting members appointed, including state agency staff and the governor.
Prior to making the appointments, Gov. Walz considered community feedback and recommendations from a small panel of external leaders organized by the Children’s Cabinet that work in or with early childhood and childcare programs.
For more information about the Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force, go to the Minnesota Secretary of State website or check out the Great Start for All Minnesota Children Task Force webpage.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan seek qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota.
To see a complete list of boards and commissions, including open positions, check out Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at https://commissionsandappointments.sos.state.mn.us/Position.
