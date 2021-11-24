City of Eagan wins three national
Voice of the People honors
The City of Eagan proudly touts it won three national Voice of the People Awards based on a national community survey taken by residents.
The National Community Survey reports residents’ opinions and satisfaction with local government and services within a scientific, representative sample approach.
Survey reports
Written surveys were given last Fall to 1,500 randomly selected Eagan residents. When compared to national benchmarks, Eagan residents rated the community and its governance significantly higher on more than half of survey item out of 500 communities.
The City of Eagan won the 2021 Voice of the People in three areas: Excellence in Foundations in Livability, Excellence in Natural Environment, and Transformation in Natural Environment.
Eagan was nominated for the following areas of excellence: Community Design, Foundations in Livability, Natural Environment, Parks and Recreation and Health and Wellness. The City of Eagan was nominated for the following awards in the areas of Transformation: Natural Environment, Parks and Recreation and Health and Wellness.
The Voice of the People Awards are only given to local governments based on community opinion. The residents’ perspectives determine nominees for the very best of Community Engagement, Safety, Mobility, Foundations of Livability, Recreation and Wellness, Education and Enrichment, Natural Environment, Built Environment and Economy.
Eagan City Administrator Dave Osberg said “We know through community input that Eagan residents want the City to continue to invest in the livability of our community – that’s why it such an honor to win these top awards.
“It is extremely gratifying to know that nearly every resident has positive feelings towards the quality of life here in Eagan,” he said.
The City of Eagan won the top national honor for overall livability and the national environment within the awards category. The awards are based on results from the National Research Center’s National Citizen Survey from 2020. The survey determined that 98 percent of Eagan residents shared positive sentiments about the quality of life in Eagan.
The high community ratings were paired with how the City approaches the facets of livability in the community. This led to top awards in the category of International City/County Management Association.
Facets of livability
The facets of community livability cover: safety, mobility, the natural environment, the built environment, the economy, recreation and wellness, education and enrichment and community engagement. All facets reinforce the Foundations of Livability that make a community a place where people want to live.
According to the National Research Center that hosts the National Citizen Survey, the largest public opinion benchmark database for cities and counties, said the community feedback Eagan received in the national survey places Eagan within the top tier for facets of livability across the country.
Osberg said the City of Eagan takes pride in providing the highest level of service to those who live, work, and play in the community.
Eagan has previously won the top national Voice of the People awards in public safety back in 2016 and 2018.
The VOP stated how Eagan’s applications demonstrated a commitment to best practices in moving the community forward and embodied the spirit of the National Community Survey.
This year’s VOP awards maintain it is a very competitive awards process, and only those jurisdictions that received among the highest ratings on the NCS received the most improved ratings on the NCS or Transformation Award.
“By investing in our people, services, programs, engaging with our community, and adapting to changing needs of our increasingly diverse population, we seem to have found the right formula for Eagan to continue to be a successful city and a strong community– and we are proud of that,” Osberg said.
“It’s truly an honor to be recognized as one of the most livable communities in the United States by our residents,” Osberg added. “We work hard to ensure our services, programs, and policies reflect the vision, values and priorities of our residents.”
Osberg said “This approach allows us to continue to build partnerships within our community that helps ensure the on-going success of Eagan.”
Top five community priorities
Eagan residents rated the top five community priorities as the economy, public safety, natural environment, parks and recreation and infrastructure. Residents voiced they want the city to focus on these priorities in the next two years.
Eagan residents ranked the city above national benchmarks in the following community characteristics as a percent of residents that rated the characteristic excellent or good:
• Overall quality of life – 98 percent
• As a place to live – 98 percent
• Economic health – 92 percent
• Feeling of safety – 94 percent
• Quality of natural environment – 97 percent
• Quality of parks and recreation opportunities – 96 percent
• Quality of infrastructure – 94 percent
• Health and wellness opportunities – 97 percent
• Customer service – 96 percent
• Government performance – 92 percent
In the survey, Eagan was the top-rated community by residents nationally in the areas of quality of parks and recreation opportunities and quality of infrastructure that includes roads and bridges.
