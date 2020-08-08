Study looks at next 10 years
Eagan would like to improve its overall walk-ability and bike-ability within the city.
Eagan’s Advisory Planning Commission reviewed draft of the city’s updated bicycle and pedestrian transportation master plan last month.
The goal of the project was increase accessibility, remove barriers, close missing gaps and enhance safety for the city’s pedestrians and bicyclists.
It’s a big job considering much of the Eagan is developed.
The city has 120 miles of paved trails and approximately 35 miles of concrete sidewalks, but there are gaps in the system and several areas identified for improvement.
The updated master plan connects neighborhoods, public transit, commercial districts, future development and trail systems.
The plans includes 26 future projects.
Some of the items that had a high priority included connecting the sidewalk on Denmark Avenue and Duckwood Drive to Town Centre Drive. There was also a high priority to construct a safety lanes near Twin Cities Premium Outlets along Nicols Road and Silver Bell Road to Highway 13.
Many of the more expensive projects involve adding a trail from Cinnamon Ridge Park to Cliff Road; a trail along Pilot Knob Road from Yankee Doodle Road south to existing trail, and along Mike Collins Drive from Yankee Doodle Road to Borchert Lane.
There were also intersection improvements identified at Diffley Road/Daniel Drive; Diffley Road/Rahn Road; Lexington Avenue/Diffley Road; Braddock Trail/Pennsylvania Avenue; Central Parkway/Quarry Road; and Cliff Road/Slater Road.
Stewart Crosby, a senior associate at SRF Consulting Group who helped the city prepare the plan, said the estimated total cost of the plan is $6.4 million based on engineering estimates.
“It’s a large sum of money, but it isn’t necessarily something that needs to be done right away,” Crosby said.
He said the next step is working with an advisory committee to work on a priority list to fit with the city’s Capital Improvement Project budget for the next 5-10 years.
The project started in April 2019 with several in-person pop-up events and turned to virtual meetings in recent months.
It was a joint effort between the Parks and Recreation Department and the Public Works Department. Members of the project stakeholder committee included members of the Eagan Advisory Park and Recreation Commission, residents; state, county and local officials; and members of the businesses community.
The study will become part of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan.
For more information, visit https://www.cityofeagan.com/bike-pedestrian-plan.
