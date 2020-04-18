‘The Boink Show’ wins ‘Best Cable Access Program’ award
Some of the best kids shows in history got their start on cable access television.
“The Boink Show,” filmed at the Eagan ETV studios, has earned national recognition after being named “Best Cable Access Program - Professional Level” at the Best of the Midwest Media Fest earlier this year.
“This is the type of quality program that we like our community to produce and like them to help them produce,” said Mike McIntee, ETV executive director. “It’s all volunteer so it speaks volumes to the people working on the show.”
The show features Farmington’s Jeff Achen, who is puppeteer, video producer and voice of the puppet Boink along with his three children Kaitlyn, Avery and Noah.
The family spends the first part of each episode interviewing a member of the community whether it’s a firefighter, dentist or veterinarian.
“If all I got out if it was my kids learning about the community, that’d be great,” Achen said. “I have great memories of my kids interacting with the guests. If other kids get something out of it, even better. ... We’ve collaborated with a bunch of people and we’ve had some really good conversations. We’ve covered some deep topics from body issues to emotions. It’s been special.”
Achen said he loved having Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire on for an episode because young people often have a unique view of a mayor.
“It’s one of those public officials that are characterized in a lot of kids programs,” Achen said. “I think it was fun to have him come on to talk about what really goes on and what they do.”
He said another highlight was when he had Ramla and her daughter Marwa to talk about their Muslim faith.
“I thought it was a really beautiful episode,” Achen said. “Maybe some people wouldn’t touch that with a 10-foot pole, but that’s why I wanted to have my friend on so kids could learn how to have a cultural conversation with someone in a kind way.”
He said his other personal highlights were when blogger Erica Hanna talked body image and “how to be comfortable in your own body and take care of your body.”
Andrew Kaehr, a children’s mental health social worker with Dakota County, also came on to talk about managing emotions.
“Those are the episodes that won us this award,” Achen said.
Achen started the show several years ago as a fun way for his own children to learn about people in the community and video production.
As a videographer, he already had all the video production equipment. With a custom-made puppet, the family started making shows in their basement.
“It was just me laying on the floor with a wide shot,” Achen said. “Pretty straightforward. It was fun.”
His family filmed episodes on and off for a few years.
When McIntee started with Eagan TV in 2018, the two connected.
“I knew Jeff was working on this program, and I asked him if he wanted to do it a little bit bigger,” McIntee said.
They had worked together before professionally, and Achen saw an opportunity to film from multiple camera angles and up the production values.
“I wouldn’t be able to produce the show at this level with this many collaborators than I could at home,” Achen said.
“The Boink Show” went from a 10-minute program to a 20-minute production. It now features a ongoing segments from Suzanne the Magician; musical performances by Alison Cromie and The Jolly Popps; AMAZEWorks programming; and children’s reading by The Storee Laydee.
Many of the musical performances, magic shows and books readings are filmed at once and then edited into various episodes.
After filming once a month. Achen takes the film home to edit.
He adds music, graphics and transitions before sending it back to Eagan TV and publishing it on the web.
Young people also help produce the show. As part of Eagan TV’s video camp for kids, three to four teenagers help produce the show every month.
“A lot of our kids that go to the video camp during the summer, several came back to work on the show,” McIntee said. “They were the ones punching the buttons, working on the cameras. Some of them are going to go on to great careers in the media.”
Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the awards ceremony was postponed to September, but the award was mailed.
The show is broadcasted nearly every day on ETV and it’s available for other cable access networks. Achen said it’s been picked up in outstate Minnesota and beyond. With the award, it may now gain a larger audience.
“I think it’s universal enough to play on other stations,” Achen said. “This is a fun show for kids everywhere.”
The show is also available to watch at iamboink.com and via YouTube.
Located in the basement of Thomson Reuters, ETV operates three public access cable channels for the city through Comcast. The station covers local government meetings, high school sports games, the Eagan FunFest parade, and other programming such as “Access to Democracy.”
Eagan TV also won seven other awards at the Best of the Midwest Media Fest.
“We’ve upped the quality for what we’ve doing,” McIntee said. “The sports and the remote production that we do, we got a new truck, and the quality of that production, it all shines through here. We have the right equipment and the HD quality cameras to do a great production like the Fourth of July Parade and homecoming game.”
Other awards include:
Eagan Funfest Parade 2019 (live); Josh Sibley, producer; achievement award.
Eagan vs. Burnsville homecoming football game (live); Sibley, producer; achievement.
Eagan Now (series); Dan Callahan, producer; achievement.
Operation Warm (short form, documentary/feature); Sibley, Hailee Boston, Joe Ellickson producers; achievement
Harvest of Art Film Festival (promo); Sibley, producer; achievement.
Det. Stephanie Bolks retirement (short form documentary/feature); Boston, producer, excellence.
Meet Access to Democracy (short form documentary/feature); Boston, producer, excellence.
