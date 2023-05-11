Eagan Theater Company hosts Short Attention Space Theatre Festival
Submitted image

Eagan’s Art Works’ longtime partner Eagan Theater Company is back to present a series of one-act plays called “The Short Attention Span Theater Festival.”

The one-act plays include: “Senior Coffee,” “The Way to a Man’s Heart,” “Noir for Breakfast,” “The Wager” and “Crafting a Killer.”

