Eagan Theater Company presents 'Short Attention Span Theater Festival' May 11, 2023

Eagan's Art Works' longtime partner Eagan Theater Company is back to present a series of one-act plays called "The Short Attention Span Theater Festival."

The one-act plays include: "Senior Coffee," "The Way to a Man's Heart," "Noir for Breakfast," "The Wager" and "Crafting a Killer."

Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, May 12; Saturday, May 13; Friday, May 19; Saturday, May 20; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Advance tickets can be purchased at etcmn.yapsody.com/event/index/769001/short-attention-span-play-festival.
