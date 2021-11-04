Superior Collision Center in Eagan partnered with Eagan Police Department in an effort to be proactive to fight crime and prevent catalytic converter thefts that have been on the rise in the south metro.
The Eagan auto center, located at 3425 Washington Dr., hosted a free morning catalytic converter clinic Oct. 30, when employees marked vehicles with “EPD” letters with paint to prevent catalytic converter thefts.
Eagan Police officers and Superior Collision employees worked to mark the catalytic converters to help deter theft, according to Egan Police Officer Aaron Machtemes.
This was the second Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Auto Clinic to serve as a proactive way to aid drivers and make their personal car catalytic converters a little less appealing to thieves.
Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise in recent years in Minnesota, and in the past year in the south metro because the thieves can sell easily steal the auto parts at night and sell them for cash.
Machtemes said “Marked catalytic converters are less desirable to thieves because many scrapyards won’t purchase these items if they are marked and easy to identify.”
