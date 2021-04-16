Vladimir Tsiper

A local student is among the prize winners in The Young People’s Symphony Concert Association’s 64th Annual Concerto Competition.

Eagan’s Vladimir Tsiper, violin, has won the Minneapolis Music Teachers Forum Award, which includes a performance at one of its quarterly meetings and a cash prize.

YPSCA’s 64th annual Concerto Competition took place in March 2021 as a virtual event. All winners will be invited to perform at YPSCA events throughout the year.

Since 1955 the Minnesota Orchestra’s YPSCA has held an annual Concerto Competition for advanced student musicians in grades seven through 12. Ninety-five young musicians have won the competition, and the majority have gone on to performance careers with major U.S. and international orchestras, to teaching positions at conservatories and universities, or to solo performance careers.

