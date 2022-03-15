The Eagan company Storm Creek announced two new hires with a new director of marketing and vice president of operations.
Storm Creek is a leading supplier of quality, eco-friendly outdoor-inspired apparel company.
Maureen Olson will be responsible for establishing and executing the Storm Creek brand and vision to drive business growth across its business and consumer customer channels.
Olson comes with almost two decades of experience in digital marketing, e-commerce and overall marketing strategy. Prior to this role, she spent 14 years in the lighting industry and recently she led the digital strategy and design teams at a Minneapolis, MN e-commerce agency. She holds a Digital Media and Marketing Certificate from Duke University and a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from the University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire.
Nikki Benson has been hired as the new vice president of operations, a new position that will oversee customer service, order entry and fulfillment, and warehouse departments at Storm Creek.
As a member of the senior leadership team, Benson will seek customer-centric processes and systems to ensure a seamless customer experience. She began her career as a manufacturing engineer and pivoted into business operations after receiving her M.B.A. from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She served as a senior operations manager in the U.S. & Canada for Freudenberg-NOK Industrial Services. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial & Manufacturing Engineering from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.