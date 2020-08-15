City becoming major employment hub
After a four-month delay, Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire delivered the Eagan State of the City address online in July.
The message was intended for March 19, but given the pandemic, it was postponed and converted to a recorded presentation with the help of Eagan TV.
In years past, the annual speech, which updates residents on accomplishments within the city, was given live at places such as Thomson Reuters and the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center.
Maguire noted that the city is continually rated one of the best cities to live nationwide in the presentation.
“We are a growing and diversifying city,” he said.
One of his key messages was that Eagan is continuing to grow with many people making Eagan their place of work.
He said Eagan is no longer the agricultural community it was at its inception in 1860s nor is it a quiet bedroom community or a city people just pass through, Maguire said.
“We are the destination - a bustling city with many business, dining and entertainment options,” he said. “Our stability and consistency as a city is a big part of why Eagan has continually been rated as one of the top places to live, not just in our region, but in our nation.”
Just about as many people work in Eagan as they do in Duluth, he said.
With nearly 60,000 people working in the city each day, Eagan is the seventh largest employment city in Minnesota.
By 2040, projections put the number greater than 70,000, he said.
“No matter what your business is, or what you have a flavor for, the point is that Eagan is thriving and eating well,” Maguire said.
He said 2019 was the city’s second largest year ever in terms of valuation and tax-base growth with more than $245 million invested.
He noted that’s without the Minnesota Vikings moving to town, Central Park Commons developing; or the Twin Cities Premium Outlet Mall opening.
The highest was in 2017 with $400 million.
He said the Omni Hotel and Resorts, a four-story hotel and conference center, along with Prime Therapeutics, Costco, Raising Canes and others have opened new buildings in recent months.
“(The hotel) will be a regional asset and national destination,” Maguire said. “The hotel complements the next phase of the Vikings Lakes build-out, which will include a mix of housing, retail, entertainment and more users.”
But he said the city’s biggest challenge for businesses is “finding qualified employees, coupled with housing and transit for those employees,” he said.
He commended all of the city’s several departments including the police, fire, public works, finance and parks among others.
He complimented the areas educational institutions and arts community as well.
Maguire noted that part of the speech was written prior to the pandemic and many of the videos were filmed prior to the implementation of social distancing measures.
It can be viewed at cityofeagan.com/sotc.
