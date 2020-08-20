Eagan’s Jim Schowalter has been appointed as the commissioner of Minnesota Management and Budget, according to a release from Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
Schowalter previously served as MMB commissioner in Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration and helped resolve a $6.2 billion state budget deficit.
Schowalter also served as the state budget director under Gov. Tim Pawlenty.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to return to Minnesota Management and Budget to continue Minnesota’s tradition of smart financial and personnel leadership,” said Schowalter. “I’m ready to dive in with Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, the Legislature, and our partners to develop a budget that addresses our current situation and delivers the critical services that Minnesotans depend on.”
Schowalter’s appointment follows the departure of Commissioner Myron Frans, who has been appointed senior vice president of finance and operations at the University of Minnesota.
“We are incredibly grateful for Commissioner Frans’ service to our state” Walz said. ““Because of his leadership, Minnesota is in a stronger position to weather the fiscal consequences of this pandemic, and we wish him well in his new position. At a critical time for our state, Jim Schowalter will bring extensive experience and a proven track record of effective governance. I look forward to working together to balance our budget while continuing to invest in the services and programs that make Minnesota a great place to live.”
As a key advisor on fiscal issues to Dayton, Schowalter led efforts to resolve the $6.2 billion deficit through a state government shutdown. In later years, he recommended changes in budget reserve policy that eventually led to an improved credit rating and provided stability during economic downturns.
“Budgets are moral documents. Building a moral budget requires compassion, imagination and a commitment to the most vulnerable among us. Commissioner Myron Frans has been an invaluable partner in this mission,” said Flanagan. “To fill his shoes in these unprecedented times, we need someone who can hit the ground running. Jim Schowalter is that person.”
Most recently, Schowalter served as senior vice president responsible for partnerships and agreements with care providers at HealthPartners. Previously, he served as president and CEO at the Minnesota Council of Health Plans as the state’s nonprofit health insurers adjusted to the Affordable Care Act. Earlier in his career, Schowalter was responsible for the state’s health care exchange team and state employee programs at MMB.
Schowalter received his master’s degree in public policy from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University and his bachelor’s degree with a major in economics from Macalester College. He and his wife, Stephanie, live in Eagan and have two children.
MMB provides the state with leadership and guidance to support efficient and effective government, a world class workforce, and responsible financial management. The MMB commissioner is the state’s chief financial officer, chief accounting officer, state controller, chief human resource officer, and in charge of employee insurance for over 50,000 state employees and collective bargaining on behalf of the state.
