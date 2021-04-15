Tom Pepper was honored by the Eagan City Council earlier this month, as he has retired after 29 years with the city and serving past eight years as finance director.
“He’s been a great partner in trying to navigate many different projects throughout the city,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said.
Osberg highlighted noteworthy projects such the Cedar Grove tax increment financing district, two-year budget cycles, the city’s Aaa bond rating and the Viking Lakes development.
“All of those projects he’s helped us with sound advice, persistent, yet soft spoken,” Osberg said. “He always had a way of saying ‘Dave are you sure, do you want to this?’ And he’d navigate through us a better solution.”
Mayor Mike Maguire also complimented Pepper’s golf game, ability at crossword puzzles, ability to cite the Pledge of Allegiance in Latin, and his advocacy for mental health.
“Finance people get a rap for not having much personality,” Maguire said. “As mild mannered as you are, that is certainly not true.”
Pepper said “it’s been an honor to serve this great community.”
He said he’s proud of the staff he leaves behind and thanked members of the community, family, city staff and members of the Eagan City Council.
He said he plans to play a lot of golf, learn some new songs on the piano and continue to teach classes through National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.