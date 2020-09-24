EHS sophomore will advise Minnesota Legislature
Eric Li, a sophomore at Eagan High School, has been selected to serve on the Minnesota Youth Council representing the 2nd Congressional District.
He is one of 36 other youth leaders across Minnesota who will provide advice and make recommendations to the Minnesota Legislature and Gov. Tim Walz this year.
Last weekend he participated in the kickoff meeting where “we organized how we were planning on divvying up the tasks in our subcommittees for the year, and we talked about interesting areas in juvenile justice reform,” he said.
Li believed the Minnesota Youth Council would be “right up his alley” since he has been deeply involved in speech and debate since eighth grade.
“In debate there’s cross examination, and I could use those skills to ask legislative questions,” Li said. “I like speech and debate a lot. It’s probably changed my life and my whole outlook.”
This year the Minnesota Youth Council members are focusing on four major issues including health and wellness, environmental justice, education equity and juvenile justice.
He’s on the juvenile justice committee.
“I’m interested in criminal justice and how it disproportionately impacts minorities,” Li said. “I’m also interested in climate change policy. A lot of that is federal, but I still think we can make some changes here in Minnesota. Maybe they’re incremental changes, but I think we can do better. I hope at the end of the day I get to finalize my own bill or help out my own bill with my subcommittee.”
From a high school student perspective, he’s also interested in seeing what can be done about discrimination in schools, vaping and improving curriculum in health and wellness classes.
“Even if its small reform, I’d like to see what can be done,” Li said.
The MYC holds legislative meetings several times a year during the legislative session. Senators and representatives are invited to present bills impacting youth and provide testimony to the full council.
Other local members in the 2nd District include Isabelle Wong, senior at Apple Valley High School; Rhea Rajvansh, junior at Eastview High School; and Sahasra Molleti, a ninth-grader at Eastview High School.
Recently, the MYC created a 9/11 Day of Service Call to Action Toolkit and held a forum on COVID-19. It has also made statements on the death of George Floyd, sexual harassment and school safety in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting.
The MYC also provided feedback on recent bills such as the prohibition of conversion therapy; Support our Students grant program; comprehensive sex education; mental health coverage; and school resource officer requirements.
To learn more about the Minnesota Youth Council, visit www.mnyouth.net.
