Dianne Miller, Eagan assistant city administrator, recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
Miller is one of over 1,300 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA Voluntary Credentialing Program.
ICMA’s mission is to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities around the world.
The organization’s 13,000 members in 27 countries also include educators, students and other local government employees.
To receive the ICMA credential, a member must have significant experience as a senior management executive in local government; have earned a degree, preferably in public administration or a related field; and demonstrated a commitment to high standards of integrity and to lifelong learning and professional development.
“Dianne is the consummate professional who is always looking to apply knowledge and best practices to best serve those who live, work, and play in Eagan,” Eagan City Administrator Dave Osberg said. “Dianne keeps an eye towards personal professional development for the benefit of the community she serves and lives in. She continues to harness her talent, passion, and knowledge and couples that with her desire for always improving service and program delivery to help our community and organization. It’s because of dedicated people like Dianne that Eagan is such a successful city and strong community.”
As Eagan’s assistant city administrator, Miller oversees multiple teams that provide key services for the city at the highest level including the city clerk’s office, human resources, and information technology.
She also facilitates or represents the community on various advisory committees. She recently led the efforts for the renovation of City Hall.
Miller is qualified by nine years of professional local government executive experience and has served Eagan for 20 years.
Highlights of Miller’s ICMA membership include being a member of ICMA since 2001 and serving on numerous conference planning committees and task forces on civics education.
In addition to serving the city, Miller has made significant contributions to several other organizations.
Miller has served on the board of directors for several years and this past year as president of the Minnesota City/County Manager’s Association. She has chaired the local government education and outreach committee where she oversaw the effort to create a local government curriculum for social studies teachers to use in the classroom.
Miller is also leading an effort to get local government administrators and schools to partner to educate students on local government service delivery and career opportunities.
Miller is a graduate of Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota and the University of Kansas with a master’s degree in public administration and is still active with the program.
Miller is also a member of Eagan’s Kick-start Rotary, where she will serve as president over the next year.
Miller and her husband, Justin, live in Eagan with their four school-aged daughters.
