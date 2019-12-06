Fire Department to add 18 new full-time employees
Eagan City Council approved its 2020 general fund budget of $42.8 million, an increase of $4.8 million or 12.8 percent over 2019, during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city’s portion of the property tax levy is estimated to increase by 7 percent from 2019 to 2020.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said it’s about 1 percent lower than what was approved in September and in information sent to residents in truth in taxation notices.
The decrease is thanks to a $3.4 million Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant that will help they city fund 18 new full-time firefighters.
The city’s portion of property taxes on the average home of $313,000 in 2020 will be about $1,107, an increase of about $54 from the average home in 2019. An individual homeowner’s taxes will vary greatly based on the assessed property market value, which is set by Dakota County Assessor’s office.
“If the value of your home had stayed exactly the same from year to year, your taxes would have gone up by $4,” City Council Member Paul Bakken said.
The biggest increase to the budget is due to the city hiring more public safety officers.
The city plans to hire 18 new full-time firefighters in 2020 to complete its goal of converting the Fire Department to a full-time model.
The city began converting its Fire Department in 2017 following a study showing the city wasn’t able to maintain its volunteer model any longer, considering the size of the city and the challenge of finding enough volunteer firefighters.
Mayor Mike Maguire said there was one year where approximately 10 firefighters were retiring but the department only had two new volunteers to replace them.
Since the starting the transition, the department reduced response time from 14 minutes to seven minutes, Finance Director Tom Pepper said.
“Whether you’re talking about a structure fire or emergency response, every second counts,” Pepper said.
Chief Mike Scott said in 2020 with the additional 18 firefighters, all three stations in Eagan will be staffed 24/7.
They will also be responding to emergency medical calls.
“All new firefighters are EMTs or medics,” Scott said. “We’ll take full responsibility to responding to EMS calls in 2020.”
Mayor Mike Maguire also noted that the city had the second largest volunteer fire department in the state, but it was no longer a sustainable model.
“It hurts and it certainly costs more, but it’s something we have to do,” Maguire said. “It’s important for the commercial and residential growth that we implement this. Pubic safety investments are critical to keep the city growing and successful.”
The budget also includes an additional police sergeant, police cadet, forester and street maintenance worker.
Pepper said the police receive a call every 10 minutes on average noting an increase in commercial, residential and industrial development in the city in recent years.
Maguire recognized that increased retail development in the city has “distracted the police department from traffic and street patrol,” so the city responded by hiring more officers.
Pepper said the forester will help with the emerald ash borer infestation.
“We need to remove hundreds of tress from the city right away because they will be dying sooner than later,” Pepper said.
He also noted that the city hasn’t added a street maintenance worker for several years.
More than 5 percent of the budget increase is due to wages and benefit increases for city staff as a result of a 2017 compensation study and health insurance increases. The city also needed to increase personnel for the 2020 election.
One resident shared a concern during the public hearing about the tax levy rising faster that the inflation rate.
Maguire noted that no one wants to increase costs of people on fixed income and pointed to property tax relief services available at www.revenue.state.mn.us.
“The reality is we’ve had to respond to the growth in the city both with the police department and fire department,” Maguire said.
He noted that the commercial growth has helped diversify the tax base, which spreads out the tax burden.
Pepper also noted that the value added this year taken from building permits pulled shows that the city is having the second biggest year on record in terms of valuation.
“That added to the tax base and eases the tax burden on everybody,” Pepper said. “So that’s good news.”
The best year was 2017.
Property taxes make up about 77.1 percent of the city’s budget.
Although no action was taken, city a staff also shared its projections for 2021. In 2021, the budget is projected to increase by 4.8 percent and the levy by 5.4 percent.
