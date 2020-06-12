Staff considering hiring freeze, limiting travel
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected budgets of all kinds in the past few months, and cities are not immune.
During an Eagan City Council workshop Tuesday, staff reviewed a snapshot of where the city is at and where it may go with the its $42.8 million budget.
City Administrator Dave Osberg said one thing they can count on is that it will change.
Most of Eagan’s budget issue is lost revenue, not an increase in expenditures.
Based on the worst-case scenario, the city will have a net deficit of $990,700 in 2020 and $591,400 in 2021.
That assumes the city puts in place a hiring freeze, and limits out-of-state travel and training.
City staff says there are many unknowns.
They expect almost all COVID-19 related expenses and personal protection equipment will be reimbursed by the federal government.
Next month’s property tax collection will also provide some clarity.
The city expects to receive about $1 million less in property taxes in 2020 and 2021, which is about a 3 percent reduction.
The city’s primary source of funding is property tax, which Council Member Gary Hansen noted as a positive. The city doesn’t rely on a sales tax for revenue.
Hansen said he’s heard some cities are looking at a 20 percent reduction in revenue.
“I think that reflects a reliance on local sales tax, which isn’t an issue for us,” Hansen said. “Other cities are far worse off than we are.”
Council Member Paul Bakken also noted the City Council and city staff’s efforts to minimize reliance on intergovernmental transfers has also protected the city.
The city will soon know how much building permit revenue it can expect in 2020.
Osberg said while some development is on hold, many residents are doing home improvement projects, which keeps the building department busy.
Finance Director Tom Pepper said the city hasn’t seen a noticeable impact to development, but it might slow down.
Parks and Recreation revenue is down significantly and staff recognizes it may not come back right away.
“Next year due to the economy maybe being slower, there may not be as much participation in recreation programs,” Pepper said.
The city has already laid off about 100 part- time employees in the recreation department.
The city’s investment revenue will likely be low due to rates near zero.
“We may also have some small things like liquor licenses down because they’re not back in business,” Pepper said.
Eagan works on city budgets in two-year cycles. For 2020, the property tax levy increase was by 7 percent and the initial plan was for a 5.4 percent increase in 2021.
The Eagan City Council won’t approve its 2021 budget until December.
“We’re going to have a very robust conversation with senior management in July on what some of the considerations may be for budget cuts in 2020 and more importantly what the 2021 budget will look like,” Osberg said.
The city’s biggest expenditures are for employee salaries and benefits.
The city budgeted to hire 18 new full-time fire fighters, two new police officers, street maintenance worker and a web developer for 2020.
They haven’t filled one of the officer or the web developer positions yet.
The city had planed on adding four more full-time positions in the public works, human resource and technology departments in 2021. Freezing that would save the city $858,600.
Nothing was voted upon. The City Council will discuss the budget with staff in more depth in August.
Splash pad
The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department is planning to open the splash pad as soon as possible now that the state will allow it.
Director Andrew Pimental said they’re planning on staffing the splash pad per state recommendations to ensure patrons are maintaining social distancing.
Current guidelines limit the splash pad to 50 percent of its capacity, he said.
There are no plans to add fencing, he said.
Pimental said they have a chlorinated system at the splash pad, so it’s better at fighting illnesses and bacteria.
“We’re getting a lot of calls on the splash pad,” Pimental said. “We knew when we made the call to close Cascade Bay, we knew the splash pad would be that much more important to the community.”
He clarified the closing of Cascade Bay is mainly due to the a lack of staffing and training capabilities.
The fitness center at the Eagan Community Center has reopened. Group fitness classes will resume June 22.
