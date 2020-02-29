City officials would like to double ash tree removal efforts
There are more than 52,000 ash trees in Eagan, and it’s likely they’ll all be gone by 2029 thanks to the emerald ash borer infestation.
Eagan city forester Adam Schnaible said the city has been attacking emerald ash borer issues for a few years, but they will likely need to start cutting ash trees down at a faster rate.
Dead trees are hazardous.
“It’s become a public safety emergency,” he said.
While nothing was voted upon during a meeting with the Eagan City Council earlier this month, its members were in agreement with the city’s seven-year time line to remove the trees.
It’s been about seven years since the emerald ash borer was discovered near Lebanon Hills Regional Park, and the infestation has grown exponentially since.
In 2017, the city identified 67 infested ash trees.
In January, the tally increased to 1,415.
In the past few years the city has removed about 60-100 ash trees located along boulevards and other pubic right-of-way areas like city parks.
By 2022, the city would like to increase the amount of trees it cuts down to about 400 trees per year. There are about 2,100 boulevard ash trees in Eagan.
Officials want to get out ahead of it, because it’s much more expensive to cut down a dying, brittle tree.
If a resident finds a ribbon tied to a boulevard tree, the tree is likely coming down due to emerald ash borer.
Some trees, many of them in city parks, are being chemically treated, which increases their life span, but the rest should be cut down.
Winter is a preferred time to cut down ash trees, so the balance falls on private contractors, according to Eagan Parks and Recreation Director Andrew Pimental.
Pimental said the city is not planning to replace trees initially due to cost.
“Should funding become available that may change,” Pimental said. “But the urgency right now is in the removal. Future budget cycles may look at funding replacements.”
Pimental didn’t know replacing boulevard trees was wise either because they may run into another tree issue in the future.
There are also decisions to be made about dealing with ash trees on private property.
The city doesn’t get involved in enforcing the removal of private trees, but the city has a tree inspector who will provide advice for free.
“We talk to hundreds of people every year and give them advice on what their options are to manage the trees,” Pimental said.
City officials may consider providing trees at a low or no cost to residents who have lost a tree.
They may bring back an annual tree sale in 2021, as opposed to one every other year.
Mayor Mike Maguire suggested the city should look into some kind of plan to provide assistance to residents.
“At some point we’re going to have to find a way to help homeowners who are inequitably impacted by the ash trees on their property,” Maguire said.
He said many residents may not even recognize an ash tree.
Maguire noted it would be a “hard sell” to ask a resident to remove an ash tree in a densely forested area even if it’s for the public good.
“If we don’t find a way to help owners, we can do all we can with boulevard trees and park trees and public spaces, but it could be all for naught,” Maguire said.
Pimental said that trees in densely wooded areas like Lebanon Hills are a low priority.
But the trees close to structures like houses, roads and trails other high traffic areas are a much higher priority. They are a liability once they become infested.
Emerald ash borers drill through the shell of a tree cutting off the water supply. The tree dies from the inside and becomes brittle.
“The outward symptoms, you don’t necessarily see until it’s too late,” Schnaible said.
One way to tell is if an ash tree is attracting woodpeckers or it’s leaf canopy is declining.
For more information, visit www.cityofeagan.com/eab.
