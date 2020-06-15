Eagan Rotary recently named its Student of the Month quarterly awards to Luke Anderson, Kathryn Heine and Rani Shah.
With COVID-19 Stay-At-Home restrictions, the Rotary could not be present the awards at the typical luncheon meeting. Instead, they were hand delivered to each student’s home.
These awards recognize the value of the Rotary Four Way Test which emphasizes truth in all actions, behaving for the good of the community and the motto, “Service Above Self.”
“It is common practice in good management to catch people doing something right and reward them for it,” said Mimi Palen-Clare, president of Executive Growth Advisors and chair of Student of the Month committee. “We are pleased to recognize these students who are considered to be outstanding examples of leadership and service to the community.”
Anderson, the March Rotary student of the month, was a Link Crew Commissioner with Eagan High School freshman orientation and hockey coach for kids. He is a problem solver who uses a strong work ethic, cooperation with team members and careful analysis to solve problems. His leadership skills have grown through experience as a restaurant kitchen manager and organizer of a hockey program for youth with limited resources. Anderson is proficient in French, a member and officer of National Honor Society, and has completed over one year of credits at the University of Minnesota in math, science, and English.
Rotary Student of the Month for April, Heine, was recognized as a valuable volunteer, board member and historian for her school’s Interact Club, peer tutor in math and usher for theater performances. For two years she was a Link Crew volunteer to welcome the freshman class. She was also involved in three choir groups and enrolled in the master class and solo ensemble course. Heine provided video filming, reporting, and editing with Eagan AM, the school news outlet and challenged her athletic skills on the Alpine Ski Team. Outside of school, she has been active in her church teaching Sunday School, participating in service trips to an Indian Reservation, Habitat for Humanity, and the Wescott Library. As a member of the National Honor Society, Heine was recognized in the High Achievers program and awarded the Innerview Honor for exceptional service hours during her sophomore and junior years. As a senior she was recognized as an AP Scholar with Honors.
Shah is honored by Eagan Rotarians for the month of May in her volunteer work as a Peer tutor for math and social studies and two years with Link Crew to orient freshmen students. She earned success with Public Forum Debate and became part of the varsity traveling team. She was founder and president for the Women in STEM Club and a key organizer for that effort. Additionally, Shah actively competed in the Business Professionals of America to win several competitions over two years and was asked to be regional treasurer. Outside of school she volunteered at Fairview Ridges Hospital, Feed My Starving Children, and the summer library program to encourage children to read. While employed as a math instructor and student tutor, Shah achieved Best In Class for creating an app/game for the Code Day Hackathon competition. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has received an AP Scholar award and the High Achievers Program award.
The Rotary Club of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 68 members and Laura Helmueller, senior vice president with Bremer Bank, is the current president. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test.
When restaurants reopen, Eagan Rotary will resume their Wednesday noon meetings at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan.
