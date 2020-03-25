Responding to COVID-19 guidelines, Eagan Rotary is hosting a community blood drive and promoting participation in a food collection/distribution effort in the community.
The club encourages community members to contribute to food/gift card collection currently established by Jeffrey Larson, Rotarian and president of JBL Companies.
Contributions can be dropped off at JBL company headquarters, 3440 Federal Drive, Suite 250, Eagan or by calling 651-686-0212.
Eagan Rotary and the Kick Start Rotary have organized a community blood drive with the Red Cross for May 8 at the Dakota County Community Development Agency, 1228 Town Center Drive in Eagan.
With all “non-essential activity” being limited, blood drives are considered an essential activity, as outlined by the Center for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration.
Extra safety protocols are being taken during this COVID-19 outbreak.
Reservations can be made by going to RedCrossBlood.org and entering “Eagan Rotary”.
“The Rotary Board decided to quickly respond to the community needs during this time of crisis,” said Laura Helmueller president of the Eagan Rotary Club and senior vice president at Bremer Bank. “We want to continue our traditions that appreciate outstanding professionals and support organizations that enrich the Eagan community,
April and May weekly luncheons in which the club annually recognizes teachers, students, non-profits and first responders will be canceled or postponed.
The April Rotary meeting scheduled to disperse $20,000 in grants to non-profits serving the community is canceled and instead, awards will be mailed directly to the recipients.
In addition, the recognition luncheon for Eagan High School “Student of the Month” will be postponed to a later date or canceled. Recognition plaques will be sent to the student recipients.
The “Eagan Outstanding Teacher” awards luncheon that recognizes one teacher from each public and private school in Eagan will be canceled and the teacher recognition gifts will be mailed. Lastly, the April meeting to honor public safety employees will be postponed to a larger appreciation event after the health crisis passes. Details on the recipients of all these awards will be listed in future releases.
The Rotary Club of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 68 members.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. Meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan.
See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
