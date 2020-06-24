Eagan Rotary marked 30 years of valuing education and the efforts of teachers and education specialists to Eagan families and the Eagan community.
“We can all identify a teacher who made a difference in our life. We celebrate those teachers who believed in us and, year after year, continued to inspire and demand excellence from their students. For this, we are truly grateful,” said Bill Lindberg chair of the Teacher Recognition Committee and president of Ash Grove Group. “There was a foundation of trust that was built with students and their parents.”
Due to COVID-19 shutdown, the traditional luncheon for this celebration was canceled and a $200 gift card and brochure was mailed to each teacher.
Judy Vikars, Rotarian and graphic designer retiree from Thomson Reuters, created a brochure.
It listed each awarded educator and a Word Cloud graphic of the three words each school principal used to describe an outstanding educator. The frequency of the word is represented by its larger size in the graphic.
The recognized teachers and school professionals are:
Black Hawk Middle School- Paula Johnson, grade six special education; Dakota Hills Middle School- Priscilla Mudd, grades seven-eight Spanish; Deerwood Elementary School- Geri Norton, grade four; Eagan High School- Paul Saxton, grades 10-12, video production and broadcasting; Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science- Colleen Dockendorf, social worker; Northview Elementary School- Jodi Wedum, grade twp; Oak Ridge Elementary School- Anissa Parsons, grades K-five, reading interventionist;
Pilot Knob Stem Magnet School- Julie Fitzgerald, special education; Pinewood Community School- Jill Marsh, grade three; Rahn Elementary School of Arts and Technology- Cara Slattery, grade five; Red Pine Elementary School- Deb Reed, grade four; Thomas Lake Elementary School- Kelli Dworshak, grades K-five, English language learners; Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran School- Pinky Seeman, grade 3, grades K-four, music.
The teacher recognition committee included Erica Hollum, Bob Holton, Jill Hutmacher, Angie Johnson, Bill Lindberg and Judy Vicars.
Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 68 members and Laura Helmueller, senior vice president with Bremer Bank, is the current president. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. When restaurants reopen, Eagan Rotary will resume its Wednesday noon meetings at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.