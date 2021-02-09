Eagan Rotary and presenting sponsor SPACES will host Live to Give Walk at Eagan’s Central Park on May 15.
Funds raised will benefit Eagan YMCA, 360 Communities, Open Door Pantry and the Eagan Rotary Foundation.
“Eagan Rotary is concerned about building bridges and strengthening the community. Last year was tough for many nonprofits who benefit Eagan, and we are sticking to a commitment of service to our community,” said Andy Lucking walk organizer, financial planner with Northstar Financial Partners and Eagan Rotarian. “Rotarians are very excited for the Live to Give Walk. Our costume-themed, outdoor walk will be fun, welcoming, and exciting for community members of all ages.”
Lucking encourages families, friends, workmates and neighbors of all ages to register for free at eaganrotary.givesmart.com, then build a team with friends and solicit donations. The peer-to-peer connections will facilitate fundraising and encourage teams to display a theme or wear costumes to increase the event fun-factor. Each donor giving $100 is rewarded with a Live to Give T-shirt.
The 1.1-mile walk path in Central Park is accessible for strollers, wheelchairs, and wagons. Check-in is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., with the start time at 8:30 a.m., rain or shine.
Live music by “Gus Sent Me” and costume judging by Chief of Police Roger New will take place at the park’s Rotary Band Shell. Prizes will be awarded. Best safety practices for COVID-19 will be followed.
Sponsorship packages, ranging from $5,000 to $500, are key to the fundraising success for the walk. Donations can be made online but not for sponsorships. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org and by contacting Jodi Hassing at jodi.hassing@edwardjones.com or 651-402-7597.
The first presenting sponsor at $5,000 is SPACES. This tech company, based in New York, has created a phone app for no-contact parking. The technology is being introduced nationwide to assist a driver to enter, pay, and exit any SPACES-affiliated parking facility via a smartphone. The - list of sponsors can be found at eaganrotary.givesmart.com.
Eagan Rotary was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 58 members. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and guided by the Rotary Four-Way Test. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org.
