Eagan Rotary members were determined to distribute $20,000 to 19 community programs and $20,000 toward fulfilling its 10-year commitment to Art Works, despite a nearly five-month suspension of in-person Rotary meetings.
Since 1987, Rotarians have raised more than $1 million from the February Rotary Gala to give to programs that aim to improve the quality of life for Eagan families and individuals.
“Eagan Rotary Community Grants Program was established to make a difference in Eagan,” said Jason Raether, chair of the Rotary grants committee and attorney with Pruvent LLC law firm of Minneapolis. “Despite the disruption of a global pandemic, we were committed to the nonprofit organizations and public sector programs that fill a variety of needs.”
The Foundation continued its commitment to Art Works in Eagan with a $20,000 supporting contribution. Committed in 2017, the initial contribution was $50,000 to help the organization purchase a building and $100,000 in supporting funds was pledged over 10 years. As of July 2020, a total of $110,000 has been given to this project.
The 2020 Community Grant recipients are: Angel Foundation; Black Hawk Middle School; Bundles of Love Charity; Caponi Art Park; Dakota County Historical Society; Dakota County Technical College Foundation; Dakota Hills Middle School-Special Education; Dakota Woodlands; Daniel R. Olsen Eagan American Legion Post 594; DARTS; Eagan Citizens Crime Prevention Association; Eagan High School English Language Learner Department; Eagan High School - Team 2220 FIRST Robotics; Inver Hills Community College Foundation; Kids ‘n Kinship Inc., Midwest Special Services Inc.; Pregnancy Choices; ProAct Inc. and Eagan Men’s Chorus.
Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” and its members are guided by the Rotary Four-Way Test. The club has 74 members and meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan.
See eaganrotary.org and Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.