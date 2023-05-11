Eagan Rotary clubs honor outstanding educators

Rotary Eagan and Eagan Kick-Start Rotary celebrated the 16 outstanding educators nominated by school principals. The $200 scholarships were given to each educator in an annual tradition established in 1988 by Rotary of Eagan.
For the 35th year, two Eagan Rotary clubs honored Eagan educational professionals with $3,200 in scholarships at each Eagan public and private school.
Rotary Eagan and Eagan Kick-Start Rotary celebrated the 16 outstanding educators nominated by school principals. The $200 scholarships were given to each educator in an annual tradition established in 1988 by Rotary of Eagan.
Each educator also received a Buntlet gift cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes in Eagan.
The teacher recognition committee included: Scott Armitage, John Curlee, Bill Lindberg, Mouli Vaidyanathan, Judy Vicars and Carol Wirsbinski.
Vaidyanathan, committee chair with Rotary of Eagan and president of SolarPod, recalled a special teacher in his life. “Because I had this teacher, I had a mentor, a role model, a guide and most importantly someone who cared for me,” he said.
Marshall Mullet, Kick-Start Rotary president and owner of Inbound Studio LLC, said: “The Eagan Kick-Start Rotary Club is thrilled to partner with the Rotary Club of Eagan to honor these talented and committed teachers in our community. The Eagan community is so fortunate to have strong schools and teachers, who care deeply about our students.”
Carol Wirsbinski, a committee member with Eagan Kick-Start Club, said: “I am honored to be recognizing teachers who are outstanding in Eagan area schools. These individuals are chosen by respective principals for their dedication to learning and motivational wisdom they instill in their students.”
Eagan educators who received the awards were:
Black Hawk Middle School - Meghan Thompson, seventh-grade math
Dakota Hills Middle School - Toni Knudson, seventh-grade English and communications
Deerwood Elementary School - Liz Odegard, kindergarten
Eagan High School - Bill Wirsbinski, math and Interact advisor
Faithful Shephard - Kathy Malmquist, kindergarten
Glacier Hills Elementary School of Arts and Science - Christine Mulcare, fourth-grade teacher
Northview Elementary School - Chad Nelson, physical education and serves as a coach
Oak Ridge Elementary School - Laura Ross, special education resource
Pilot Knob STEM Magnet School - JoAnn Cudo, special education teacher
Pinewood Community School - Zoe Weiler, fifth grade teacher
Rahn Elementary School of Arts and Technology - Maria Gutierrez-Beltran, behavioral interventionist
Red Pine Elementary School - Jennifer Skalski, STEM educator
Thomas Lake Elementary School - Alyssa Milliren, school nurse
Trinity Lone Oak Lutheran School - Heather Bielec, preschool director
Woodland Elementary School - Diane Smith-Tolan, first-grade teacher
Founded in 1987, Rotary of Eagan is affiliated with Rotary International and has 63 members. The Rotary Kick-Start Club was founded in 2015 and has 34 members. Both clubs abide by the Rotary motto “Service above Self,” guided by the Rotary Four Way Test.
