Ten years Interact Club
began at Eagan High School
Eagan Rotary Club discovered philanthropy can be nurtured in youth.
“The Eagan Rotary just donated to the Interact Club that we started 10 years ago at Eagan High School to encourage volunteerism,” said Sherie Wallace with the Eagan Rotary Club.
The Eagan High club called the Interact Club currently boasts 200 student members who have been busy in the community.
This past year they have got their hands dirty in the construction of a Community Giving Garden that benefits the Open Door, a nonprofit healthy food shelf that focuses on giving families fresh produce.
Eagan High Youth also developed leadership and nurtured philanthropic skills when the youth together organized two clothing drives gather donated coats and jeans that could be distributed to those who could benefit from upcycled clothing. Students also organized a community blood drive.
Recently, the Rotary Club of Eagan donated $500 to the Interact Club at Eagan High School. Bill Wirsbinski, school advisor and club facilitator, lead efforts to celebrate the students’ philanthropy. Eagan High Interact Club members who gladly accepted the check were Donald Thai, Hannah Maccarone, a club past president, and Anna Schuller, a current club co-president.
The Interact Club has been busy giving back to the community of Eagan throughout the year, Wirsbinski said.
Youth shared vocal talents during the holiday season by Christmas caroling. Students crafted dog toys for a local pet shelter, sewed face masks and baby blankets, and put in a little elbow grease to cleanup a highway and rake lawns as part of beautification efforts.
Interact Club members realized the value of giving back in the form of patriotism when they learned about the service and sacrifice when soldiers leave their communities and families to protect American freedoms in the United States.
“They wrote 2,000 letters to U.S. soldiers that were included 52 care packages filled with candy,” Wallace said.
Wirsbinski, shared how he has proudly led youth involved in the Interact Club since its inception. He credits it for keeping him positively involved with students during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Thanking Eagan Rotarians for the generous donation Wirsbinski said “Interact does not exist without the Rotary.”
Eagan Rotary seeks charity partners
The Eagan Rotary Club is now looking for charity partners to continue efforts of the Interact Club and nurture philanthropy in young students and future leaders.
The Rotary Club of Eagan seeks three charity partners that will become benefactors of the Live to Give Walk that is slated for May 7, 2022.
Up to $5,000 will be raised for each partner as recipients of the funds raised by the walk.
Partnership requirements:
• Promote the event to your constituents via print and digital communications
• Organize team in costume to join the walk
• Set up table at event to share information about your organization
• Attend an Eagan Rotary Club meeting to celebrate the Live to Give event, receive the check and share information about your organization.
Charity Partners from the 2021 Live to Give Walk are not eligible.
For more information, fill out an online application. Contact Andy Schmitz at andy@andyschmitzagency.com to get the process started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.