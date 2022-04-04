Three Eagan High youth honored
Eagan Rotary Club Member Mimi Palen-Clare, chair of the 2022 Student of the Month Awards, announces the Eagan High School students honored for the winter months.
The Eagan High School outstanding students in academics and the arts chosen were: Kyra Lopez, Arlan Hegenbarth, and Catrina Pereda, who embody character traits of honesty and caring for others.
A monthly selection process by teachers and counselors throughout the school year identifies students showing excellence and leadership in school and in the community.
“We admire these students who are leaders in many ways at Eagan High School. As Rotarians we recite the four-way test to focus on truth, fairness and acting for the greater good,” said Mimi Palen-Clare, president of Executive Growth Advisors and chair of Student of the Month committee. “They will be fine examples of these values as they travel elsewhere for post-secondary school and work.”
The December Rotary Student of the Month was Kyra Lopez. She is a board member for the Interact Club and member of the National Honor Society. She gave more than 40 hours of service to her school and community. Her favorite volunteer activity was one she championed and organized, the cleanup effort along Diffley Road with 35 other students.
Her volunteer work with children in her church was rewarding and strengthened her own faith, she said. As the church youth group president, she valued the Aid to Humanity project to brings together support to individuals in West St. Paul.
Lopez is involved with track and field activities, president of Youth Ambassadors, founder of the Asian Culture Club, a Link leader and recipient of the Difference Maker Award. She plans to attend college in California and will choose from the University of California-Los Angeles or the University of Southern California.
The January Rotary Student of the Month was Arlan Hegenbarth. He was selected as an outstanding volunteer with peer tutoring in a variety of subjects.
As part of the Youth Ski League, he taught young people to ski and enjoy the outdoor that he said is his most rewarding volunteer experience. He is a math instructor with Mathnasium, captain of the cross county team, serves on the Nordic ski team and he is involved with track and field.
Hegenbarth plays as a musician in the Eagan High Percussion Ensemble, Wind Ensemble and Varsity Marching Band. He was acknowledged as a National Merit Semi-Finalist and recipient of the Excel Award for success in academics and the community. He earned the Triple A Award for academics, art, and athletic accomplishments. Hegenbarth plans to study mathematics and data science.
The February Rotary Student of the Month was Catrina Pereda. She has volunteered as a Peer Tutor for class subjects of history, spanish and English. She also assisted the band department and led the Eagan High Marching Band during this school year.
Pereda is part of student government, a teacher’s assistant, Link Leader and is active in Spanish and Interact Clubs. She is a member of the National Honor Society and World Language Honor Society.
In sports, she plays on the hockey team, track and field and competes in shot put and discus. After high school, she plans to study neuroscience and psychology. Her time management skills have helped her take on multiple activities.
The Rotary Club of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The local Eagan Rotary Club boasts 58 members.
The Rotary Club of Eagan President Erica Hollom is director of individual giving and special events with the Angel Foundation.
The Rotary motto is “Service above Self” is guided by the Rotary Four Way Test. Details can be found at eaganrotary.org.
