City considers eliminating underage penalties for purchasing tobacco
The Eagan City Council took another step toward amending the city’s tobacco ordinance.
In December 2019, President Donald Trump signed legislation raising the federal minimum age of sale of tobacco products to age 21, making it illegal for retailers to sell to those under 21, but local action is still needed on enforcement measures.
No votes were taken during an Eagan City Council workshop Tuesday, but members directed staff to prepare an updated ordinance for a future meeting, likely April 21.
One new item the City Council considered was removing the penalties for the illegally purchasing, using or procuring tobacco for those under 21, known as PUP penalties.
The city also received several requests from residents and other anti-smoking agencies to remove them, said Christina Scipioni, city clerk.
Instead of punishing the individuals buying the products, the ordinance would put the onus on those who sell the product.
Mayor Mike Maguire noted that most communities have removed PUP penalties. The League of Minnesota Cities doesn’t not include PUP penalties, either, but it would still be in state statute.
“I’m generally inclined to keep up with the times on this,” Maguire said.
Andrea Mowery, resident of Eagan and anti-smoking advocate, said the penalties are ineffective to curb tobacco use, and get in the way of “positive engagement.”
“Nicotine is addictive and PUP penalties discourage youth from getting treatment,” Mowery said.
She also said there are issues of selective enforcement, which increase the number negative interactions with law enforcement.
Youth tobacco use, particularly in vaping, has skyrocketed in recent years, she said.
Another question was the age of those conducting compliance checks.
A new policy would also increase the age of those conducting compliance checks from 15-17 to 15-20 and up to twice a year.
The police department, typically police explorers, conduct compliance checks using underage participants who attempt to purchase tobacco at local stores.
The City Council also noted that they may need to revisit the ordinance again because Minnesota Legislature is currently revisiting the issue.
The House Commerce Committee for voted March 10 to end the sale flavored tobacco products in Minnesota.
“Ending the sale of these products is an important step toward reversing the youth tobacco epidemic and loosening the grip of addiction on Minnesota’s diverse communities,” according to a release from Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation.
Commerce Committee Chair Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, is chief author of the bill (House File 3032), which will now head to the House Floor.
The Senate companion bill, S.F. 3872, has not received any hearings to date.
