Eagan City Council approves Comp Plan
amendment to change land use
A proposal to build a new memory care center in Eagan has sparked opposition from neighbors who site public safety issues, increased traffic and how this facility will end the nature of the quiet family neighborhood.
The proposed facility called Rivers of Life would be constructed on 1.93 acres of land located at 2811 Pilot Knob Road, legally described as Lot 1, Highview Acres.
Today a single-family home built in 1952 sits on the land situated on the northwest corner of Pilot Knob Road and Highview Avenue. The land was platted in 1947 and the property is surrounded by a medical clinic to the north and residential homes to the west, south and east.
Rivers of Life
The applicant Mark Abdel of Eagan presented a proposal to build a Rivers of Life memory care center at the Oct. 5 Eagan City Council meeting. The concept calls for a one-story building with 32 units that would employ 20 to 25 staff members, and seven to eight staff would work in the building at one time. The facility will be quiet after 7 p.m.
Abdel also shared background project information in front of Eagan Advisory Planning Commission during the Sept. 28 meeting.
Prior to the council meeting, there was a neighborhood meeting with Abdel and residents who aired thoughts and concerns about the project. Many spoke how this potential development could change their neighborhood. Many comments centered on public safety for small children and young families, and how the commercial development could generate heavier traffic and change the ambiance of the quiet neighborhood.
The commission discussed a potential need for a traffic study, but it was determined it is not appropriate at this stage of the process.
Public comments
Eagan residents showed up at the Oct. 5 public hearing to voice opposition to the proposed Rivers of Life project.
Dozens of residents of all ages sat in the full city council chamber, and many spoke during the public forum that was televised. Others shared feedback via email letters.
Lynn Fulford stated she and her husband have a child who is hard of hearing, and she is concerned about the increased traffic driving through the neighborhood.
Micah Olson, a resident on Highview Avenue, stated he has young children and any increased traffic near his home will be a danger to his children. He noted the line of commercial properties on his north property line on Avalon Avenue.
Tom Rossin voiced safety concerns with the increased traffic, adding there is a lot of pedestrian traffic in that neighborhood and there are no sidewalks. Rossin noted there was a recent accident at that intersection.
Victoria Filter said memory care facilities involve emergency calls, adding she is concerned about the increased traffic and vehicles constantly coming into the neighborhood. She questioned the number of deliveries for medicine, medical needs, food, and other suppliers.
Abdel said he expects food deliveries will take place once a week and anticipates daily trips to the facility are expected to be in the low double digits while family members stop by for visits almost daily.
Dain Johnson expressed concern with getting onto Highway 13 and Highview Avenue from the neighborhood.
Dakota County reviewed the proposal and recommended access for the proposed development be limited to Highview Avenue only.
Pat Marrinan questioned what other sites in Eagan have been considered for this use and what other sites needed rezoning. Marrinan prefers the facility be located on a site that does not need rezoning.
Andy Grahams, a resident of Highview Avenue, asked the city to work to preserve single-family neighborhoods.
Rezoning, change use designation
Eagan City Planner Mike Schultz said the approval is for a change of use designation.
At future meetings, rezoning and specific site approvals will be discussed. The proposed use will need a rezoning to limited business, and a conditional use permit for a memory care facility or a planned development that would limit the property to a single use.
In response to traffic concerns, Eagan’s Assistant City Engineer Aaron Nelson said traffic studies performed on Highview Avenue since 1995 have shown consistent traffic levels. Nelson clarified Highview Avenue is classified as a minor collector roadway.
Traffic volumes are generally higher on minor collectors but are relatively low on Highview Avenue and traffic volumes on Pilot Knob Road have not changed much in recent years.
Dakota County has been limited to the number of access points along county roads, and city staff have been in support of closing access points to improve safety.
Eagan’s long-term plans call for a four-lane divided roadway on Pilot Knob Road with medians and dedicated turn lanes. But these improvements are not in the short-term plan.
City Planner Schultz presented a city staff report and a map of the proposal. This item was an agenda item at the Sept. 28 Eagan Advisory Planning Commission. The commission was unable to provide approval as both recommendations to approve and deny were split with 3-3 votes.
Commission members who voted against the proposal stated if the project was allowed into the neighborhood, this rezoning change will change the character of the neighborhood and introduce heavy traffic. Also, members did not like how a potential zoning change could allow for other uses on the land.
Eagan Advisory Planning Commission Chair Dan Sagstetter recommended denial based on the line of commercial development north of this property. He argued the facility will permanently change the character of that neighborhood. Sagstetter also voiced concern on how the proposal is designed with access from Highview Avenue rather than Pilot Knob Road. He said this access will introduce heavier traffic onto the street and into the neighborhood.
Commission Vice Chair Christo Jensen said the additional 100 trips per day would mean about a 20% increase in traffic. She also spoke with concern about future zoning and the introduction of other uses on this site.
Eagan City Public Works Director Russ Matthys noted how a traffic signal would be a Dakota County decision. He said he would be surprised if the county supported a traffic signal given the low volume of traffic on Highview Avenue.
Matthys noted the last traffic counts were collected in 2019, and state aid roads are typically done every four years. Traffic counts today throughout the region are lower than those numbers from 2019 due to the pandemic.
Abdel said he is aware of the traffic issues, and he is willing to work with the City and residents to address these potential issues.
City staff asked the applicant to address questions raised on why the group chose this site and what security measures will be taken with residents.
Adbel said the group chose this site due to the surrounding uses, residents and commercial area to the south, and he noted how Eagan’s Comp Plan encourages these facilities to be integrated into neighborhoods.
Answering security concerns, Adbel said the care center will have multiple check points, security systems and cameras stationed throughout the building and outside areas will be gated and fenced.
Eagan Mayor Mike Maguire said this area of town is heavily treed, and he asked how many trees will be preserved. Abdel said the proposal will maintain as many trees as possible.
The council discussed the proposal merits and reaffirmed to residents in attendance at the council meeting and all who watched online or at home on TV that this is only the first step in the process.
The city council stressed the applicant and residents continue to work together to address the issues and suggested another neighborhood meeting. The council suggested Abdel consider using the Planned Development process that will provide assurances of the use.
The Eagan City Council voted unanimously 5-0 to approve a motion to direct staff to submit to the Metropolitan Council a proposed Comprehensive Guide Plan amendment to change the land use designation from low density residential to office/service.
