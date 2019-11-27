NOC sends along four possible adjustments
Over the past few years, a group of Eagan residents have been urging various commissions and committees to direct at least some airport traffic away from their neighborhood.
It’s been a convoluted, slow process, but they may be getting closer to reducing noise over residential areas of Eagan.
Earlier this year, the city sent a letter to the Noise Oversight Committee, an advisory board that addresses aircraft noise issues associated with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, suggesting eight operational changes.
The NOC unanimously approved four of those recommendations along with a motion to send a letter to the Metropolitan Airports Commission last week, the last stop before the Federal Aviation Administration takes a look at it.
The letter asks the FAA to explore the feasibility of the following requests:
Direct eastbound departures to the two parallel runaways (12L and 12R) instead of Runway 17 as long as arrival and departure traffic isn’t impeded. They also suggest limiting overnight departures over the neighborhood.
Another suggestion is to move some westbound departures currently flying over central Eagan to Runway 17 that would could follow to follow the Minnesota River valley.
“This one is more unique,” MAC assistant manager of Noise, Environment and Planning Brad Juffer said. “It would allow aircraft to fly over compatibly zoned land for eight to 10 miles before hitting any residential land.”
Another suggestion was to better fan, or spread out, aircraft to the south of the airport.
“I was very pleased that the NOC gave serious consideration to Eagan’s requested changes,” said Dianne Miller, assistant city administrator. “The four recommendations moving forward could have a positive impact to reduce noise over residential areas of Eagan, which was the goal of the effort from the start.”
Juffer was also encouraged.
“I think this is really good news,” Juffer said. “I think this is the MAC working with the community to find alternatives that are plausible. ... It’s a little bit laborious, but it’s a complicated air traffic system. But this is a positive at this point in the process.”
Before the meeting Miller said during a joint ARC meeting with the Eagan City Council that maybe two or three of the suggestions would move forward.
The suggestions that were cut from the initial proposal could have negatively affected neighboring communities such as Sun Fish Lake, Apple Valley, Burnsville and Inver Grove Heights, who sent their own letters to the NOC.
The MAC has a policy of not shifting noise from one community to the other and the cities.
They would rather “fan” the noise out as evenly as possible, Miller said.
The airlines don’t want any changes that could result in delays, either, and no one wants to decrease any safety measures at the airport.
For instance, one of the recommendations was for pilots to immediately make an 180 degree turn after departure, but Juffer said pilots determined that it “wouldn’t even be possible.”
“The ones that were moved along, they sought to provide more of a dispersion of aircraft flights south of the airport and a more balanced use of the airspace,” Juffer said.
Juffer said the MSP airport has a preferential runway use system to direct departures to 12L and 12R runways that fly over more compatible land southeast of the airport over Eagan and Mendota airspace. Runway 17 sends departures south of the airport.
“They asked aircraft to use those runways that fly over that zone property, more industrial land,” Juffer said. “This has been the consistent message of the NOC, MAC and FAA.”
Eagan City Council Member Cyndee Fields addressed the NOC on behalf of the city, and state Sen. Jim Carlson, DFL-Eagan, and a staff member from U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, D-Eagan, were there in support.
Why the letter?
The initial letter sent by Eagan was a reaction to a study that found that noise levels over Eagan have increased since 2015 after the implementation of the Converging Runway Operations rule, which increased safety measures at airports where runways cross each other.
Runway 17 was used for approximately 25 percent of all departures at MSP Airport before the CRO was implemented. But since 2015, the usage of Runway 17 for departures has increased to 33.7 percent, with many of those departures flying over predominately residential areas of northern Eagan.
Micheal Johnson, Airport Relations Committee chair, said abolishing CRO isn’t an option since it was implemented for safety reasons.
“They’re trying to prevent planes from colliding,” Miller said.
The MAC Planning, Development and Environment Committee will consider the NOC’s recommendation at its Dec. 2 meeting. If approved, the letter would go to the MAC Commission of the whole on Dec. 16.
“FAA typically comes back with a verbal and written response, which could be in January or March,” Miller said. “They meet every other month.”
Miller said whatever happens at that point is entirely up to the FAA.
