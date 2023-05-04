Eagan residents can shred confidential documents May 4, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted image Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dakota Valley Recycling will host a free shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 6, at Cascade Bay Waterpark in Eagan.This event is a good place to get rid of confidential documents.More information can be found at dakotavalleyrecyclingmn.gov/recycling-news/287-annual-shred-event. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Eagan Dakota Valley Recycling Free Shredding Event In Eagan Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Jay F. Jeweler to close after 35 years in Apple Valley Rock band proudly blasts the past Boys lacrosse: SSC stacks up with state’s best Family, friends remember Lakeville businessman Colorado Pete is topic of Sons of Norway talk in Apple Valley E-editions Dakota County Tribune Apr 28, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Apr 28, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Apr 28, 2023 0
