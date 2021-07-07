Dakotah Lindwurm took lead early
When Dakotah Lindwurm got to the starting line for Grandma’s Marathon last month in Two Harbors, she was feeling pretty good.
The professional runner from Eagan knew if she held her goal pace, she could possibly win. It was a nice day. It was the first major marathon in the area in more than a year.
She was ready.
By the time she ran to Duluth, she wasn’t feeling all that great physically, but emotionally, it was one of her best days ever.
She was the first women to cross the finish line at the 2021 Grandma’s Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 29 minutes and 4 seconds. It was her personal best.
“I really had nothing to lose,” Lindwurm said. “I’m not trying to qualify for anything. The Olympic trials aren’t for a few more years. My plan was to run really hard and see what that meant for me. When I finished, I still felt like I had a little left, which is great.”
This wasn’t always part of the plan.
The 2013 graduate of St. Francis High School played hockey in high school and ran cross country and track.
She went on to run cross country and track at Northern State University in South Dakota where she was a five-time Division II National Qualifier. But those were much shorter races than a marathon.
“When I graduated, I wasn’t necessarily a prime candidate to run professionally,” she said. “I was decent for Division II but I wasn’t entirely successful.”
She said she was helping her coach give a tour at Northern State when a prospective athlete asked Lindwurm what her plan was after graduation.
“I love to run,” Lindwurm said. “I guess I was planning to just continue running 5ks and just going out for a jog. My coached looked at me and said ‘I think you could qualify for the Olympic trials in the marathon.’ I never even knew you could even do that. The next day I went to his office and said, ‘tell me everything I need to know to run marathons.’”
She’s been focusing on running ever since graduating in 2017, but she had to work her way up.
Her first marathon was the California International Marathon in 2018, a popular option for trying to qualify for the trials.
“I dropped out at mile 20,” Lindwurm said. “I fell apart. I had stomach issues. I was bonking pretty bad. I was pretty upset. I said, ‘I can’t do this. This is dumb. This isn’t for me.’ But, my mom said this is going to be hard and you can’t just give up after one bad day.”
In 2019, she registered for Grandma’s Marathon.
“I started much more conservative,” Lindwurm said. “My goal was 2:45. By half way I was feeling fantastic and having fun. I thought, ‘this isn’t what a marathon should feel like.’”
She picked up the pace to nail a 2:34.02, good enough for fourth out of the women. Later in 2019, she ran even faster at the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon nailing a 2:32.49, which put her second overall for the women.
The times were fast enough to qualify for the Olympic trials in Feb. 2020 in Atlanta where she finished 36th out of 390 women with a 2:39.08.
“It was not an ‘A’ day for me,” Lindwurm said. “It was a hilly, chilly, windy day. But I’m young. I just wanted to learn and watch some of the more experienced runners. I wasn’t happy with what I would call a ‘C’ day, but it was an honor to be there.”
Lindwurm is a professional runner, so winning Grandma’s or any race is more than just about a medal and T-shirt.
Lindwurm joined Minnesota Distance Elite in September 2018.
The organization was formed in 2001 hoping to bring “together local and national resources to improve the competitiveness of post-collegiate American distance runners on the track, roads and cross country,” according to its website.
Since that time it has developed an Olympian and 24 National Champions in events ranging from the 1500 meters up through the marathon.
“At the time I had to beg them to take me on,” Lindwurm said. “I spent a year with them as a training partner but I didn’t get the perks of being on the team.”
As a full member, members receive several sponsorship perks and if they does well in a race, there’s some prize money, she said.
But it doesn’t pay all her bills.
“This isn’t as lucrative as a professional football player,” Lindwurm said. “I may be a top 20 marathoner in the country, but I don’t make the same money as a top 20 quarterback. Mostly everybody here has a part time gig. You can’t always rely on races to get a paycheck because you may have a bad day.”
So in her free time, she coaches running.
“This past year was tough obviously because racing is where we make a lot of our money and there weren’t a lot of races,” Lindwurm said. “But running is something I could always do safely during the pandemic. If anything, the past year made me stronger. I got to put in a lot of hard work.”
It all came together along the north shore.
At Grandma’s Marathon last month, Lindwurm had the lead from the gun and never saw another female runner on the course.
She caught up with some male runners at mile six who helped pull her through some miles.
But as guys started to peel back, by mile 20 she was alone.
“It was tough,” she said. “It really was. My mind and body is so tired. I just kept thinking ‘one more mile.’ Grandmas has a great course. It’s straight for the most part. You can see the balloons for the mile markers pretty far ahead. I just kept thinking ‘get to those balloons” and then ‘get me to the next set of balloons.’ Six miles isn’t far, but it’s a lot after you’ve done 20 miles.”
Her next marathon on the calendar is the 2021 Boston Marathon in October and she has other shorter races until then.
Even though her Grandma’s time was personal best, she has plans to go even faster.
“I really want to bring that (personal record) down,” Lindwurm said. “I think I have a lot more time in me... I dropped a bottle during Grandma’s and fumbled with that for a while. I’ve been thinking about that for a while. That could have been the four seconds I’m after to break into 2:28.”
A few minutes out of more than two hours doesn’t seem like much, but at this stage for Lindwurm, she’s working hard for every second.
While training, she averages 90-110 miles a week.
“I typically run twice a day,” Lindwurm said. “I would say on average I run 10 miles in the morning and six at night, but it varies. I’m fortunate. I never get hurt.”
With the Minnesota Distance Elite, she typically does two hard/fast training runs a week and a long run Sunday.
One big change since college is lifting weights.
“I didn’t lift much in college, but at this level you can’t skip in that area,” Lindwurm said. “You need your legs to stay strong for 26 miles.”
Lindwurm said the south metro has plenty of great places to run.
“My absolute favorite is Blackhawk Lake,” Lindwurm said. “It’s super secluded. If you get there early enough, you always see deer and it’s always quiet. It never feels like you’re in the middle of the city... I like to run by the river too. You can go right under (Cedar Avenue Bridge) there.”
No matter what the future brings, Lindwurm said she hope that she’ll never miss a Grandma’s weekend.
“That will always be special to me,” she said.
