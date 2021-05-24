Eagan resident and The Improve Group CEO Leah Goldstein Moses has been selected for a leadership position in the Metropolitan Council’s Equity Advisory Committee.
Moses is a co-chair of the committee, which she joined in 2018.
The committee provides equity-focused recommendations to the Met Council’s work.
Committee members focus on the impact policies can have on different communities.
Recently, the committee has provided guidance on parks policies, including on incorporating equity criteria into grantmaking.
It also advised the Met Council to use asset framing when describing communities and to disaggregate data for a more nuanced perspective.
Moses said she is excited to continue her work with the committee.
As co-chair, she hopes to continue working to ensure the committee is structured in a way that the people most affected by Met Council decisions are involved and that the members’ input is valued and used.
Moses has seen connections to the community-responsive practices of The Improve Group, including an increased focus on partnering with people to deepen evaluation teams’ expertise.
“We don’t have to have all the knowledge at The Improve Group — there are many experts to learn from,” she said. “Through collaboration, we can strengthen our work. No one of us can hold all the wisdom and knowledge of the universe.”
The Equity Advisory Committee is comprised of wise, passionate community members, Moses said. As a co-chair, she is focused on ensuring the Met Council values and uses their input.
“There are so many voices and areas of wisdom in the room,” Moses said. “It has reinforced one of my life lessons that any effort is strengthened when we approach it with multiple perspectives.”
