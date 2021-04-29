While the pandemic brought some new challenges to Union Gospel Mission in St. Paul, 2020 Volunteer of the Year Melissa Bargfrede was part of the solution.
Using her medical background, the Eagan resident was on the frontlines for COVID-19 screening, said Union Gospel Mission Volunteer Services Manager Josh Windham.
“There was a call for health professionals to assist,” said Bargfrede, who became friends with many at the Mission.
The nonprofit had to continue operating, even in the early lockdown stages of the virus.
“It is amazing to me that the little bit that I have been able to do has meant so much to an organization like the Mission,” she said.
Bargfrede is one of 3,200 volunteers who help the Mission each year.
More information is available at ugmtc.org.
