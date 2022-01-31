Native Eagan man feels strongly about
giving back without reciprocity
Don Chapdelaine has devoted his life to giving back and was honored by Rotary of Eagan for 52 years of membership in the group.
“One thing I value about Rotary is that they do good things, local and international projects, and don’t ask for anything in return,” he said.
Chapdelaine said it requires discipline to commit to a project.
“You then need to make up your mind to do it well,” he said.
“Don exemplifies Rotary’s concern for the community,” said Erica Hollom, Rotary of Eagan president and director of individual giving and special events for the Angel Foundation. “He is a steady, principled Rotarian who follows the motto, Service Above Self. Congratulations, Don.”
Chapdelaine and his wife, Gerry, were presented with plaque and flowers during a Rotary ceremony.
Chapdelaine first joined South St. Paul Rotary when he was a new manager of the South St. Paul Cenex Co-op. His first assignment entailed working alongside a longtime Rotary member to schedule weekly programs. A week later, the “expert programmer” quit the club, he said.
Then Chapdelaine took responsibility and wrote a letter to each member and requested they give three suggestions for speakers and a topic. Soon there were 57 speakers lined up.
Chapdelaine became the president of the South St. Paul Rotary, and has been a dedicated member with the Eagan Rotary Club for 34 years.
During his tenure, he has solicited corporate sponsors to support fundraisers and he served on many committees. He is a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his significant contributions to Rotary International. This worldwide arm of Rotary has become well known for its 30-year global campaign to eradicate polio.
All who know Chapdelaine said he exemplifies the values and history of Eagan.
He remembers the local farmers named Diffley, Rahn, O’Neill, Heuer, Fee and Motz, among others who now have streets, parks and schools named after them.
As a boy, he recalls walking a mile and a half through the pollen-filled fields to get to school for his first and second grades that was inside a one-room schoolhouse for 27 children, one teacher and eight grades.
He remembers when young men raced horses down Yankee Doodle Road – a practice that later became illegal.
Chapdelaine learned how to properly handle farm equipment to the point of “making a piece of equipment talk and do the job it was made to do,” he said. His first job was driving a gravel truck.
Born into an Eagan family farm in 1931, he is a 1949 graduate of Humbolt High School and he later took business management courses from the University of Minnesota.
During his career, he worked in management with Cenex for more than 33 years. He recalls how businesses and employees needed to adjust to the changing times. In 1970, the company served 4,400 residents for home heating. When natural gas was introduced at better rates, they lost 4,000 customers. At that time, the company was beginning to diversify into the fertilizer business. When union negotiations were scheduled, Chapdelaine presented three survival options: to sell the company, to cut back all staffing to only a skeleton crew, or to freeze all salaries for five years, including his own, or to make no employment status changes during that time. The union agreed to the freeze which gave the company time to build its fertilizer business with 4,500 farmers.
He served as a Dakota County commissioner for four years and is a lobbyist and community relations representative for SKB Environmental.
He married Mary (Gerry) Mero in 1955, and they built the house they live in today. Today the couple has enjoyed 65 years of marriage and raised eight children and have 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Over the years, Chapdelaine’s hobbies have included giving back as a youth counselor to groups at Cretin-Derham High School. He also chaired youth groups at St. Peter’s Parish.
Today he is committed to maintaining good health and goes to the Eagan YMCA as often as he can.
The Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The local club boasts about 60 members.
For more information on getting involved with Eagan Rotary Club, connect at eaganrotary.org.
