The Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 American Legion Family held a Patriot Day remembrance at the Eagan Tribute Plaza in Central Park to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Post 594 Cmdr. John Flynn served as the master of ceremonies for the program, supported by members of the Eagan Junior Girl Scouts who led the audience in reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Auxiliary Unit 594 member and Eagan High School teacher Kim Hanson Ashland delivered a speech recalling the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and how that day changed America.
Flynn then called for a moment of silence, which was followed by Auxiliary Unit President Susan Flynn and the Junior Girl Scouts leading all in the singing of “God Bless America.” Flynn then provided a benediction.
The event concluded at sundown, with past post Cmdr. Tom Mullon performing “Taps” while members of the Post 594 Color Guard raised the U.S. flag, as well as the fire and police department flags, to full-staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.