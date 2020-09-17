911

Eagan Junior Girl Scouts and Eagan Post 594 Color Guard gathered for a program Sept. 11 in Eagan honoring the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The Daniel R. Olsen Post 594 American Legion Family held a Patriot Day remembrance at the Eagan Tribute Plaza in Central Park to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Post 594 Cmdr. John Flynn served as the master of ceremonies for the program, supported by members of the Eagan Junior Girl Scouts who led the audience in reciting the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Auxiliary Unit 594 member and Eagan High School teacher Kim Hanson Ashland delivered a speech recalling the events of Sept. 11, 2001, and how that day changed America.

Flynn then called for a moment of silence, which was followed by Auxiliary Unit President Susan Flynn and the Junior Girl Scouts leading all in the singing of “God Bless America.” Flynn then provided a benediction.

The event concluded at sundown, with past post Cmdr. Tom Mullon performing “Taps” while members of the Post 594 Color Guard raised the U.S. flag, as well as the fire and police department flags, to full-staff.

