Russ Matthys receives award from American
Public Works Association of Minnesota
Eagan’s Public Works Director Russ Matthys has received the Hugo G. Erickson Award from the American Public Works Association of Minnesota (APWA-MN).
This award is presented to a person who has provided years of superior service to the APWA-MN chapter and helped make the chapter successful.
Matthys said one of his biggest accomplishments as a public works director has been managing nearly a billion dollars’ worth of City assets.
The city said Matthys’ contribution has made those assets more efficient, operative and economical.
“The most exciting part of my job is knowing I get to help our residents by enhancing their quality of life,” Matthys said. “My goal is to help make Eagan a community where everyone thrives through accessibility — to roads, walkways, and trails, to healthy and safe water, and to infrastructure that supports our residents and businesses. And I want to do so while serving the needs of today, but also ensuring our community’s success for future generations.”
“We at the City of Eagan appreciate all Russ does for our community,” City Administrator Dianne Miller said. “This is a well-deserved award — Russ has worked tirelessly to make our operations and services more efficient and effective.”
Matthys has worked in public works for 33 years. Twenty-five of those years have been for the City of Eagan, with 10 and a half as director of public works. As the public works director, Matthys oversees the overall administration and management of the Public Works Department. He ensures the streets, infrastructure systems, lakes, and facilities are planned, installed, and maintained in an economically and environmentally responsible manner to effectively meet the needs and the welfare of the community.
For the past twenty years, Matthys has been involved with multiple APWA-MN endeavors, currently serving as the chair of the asset management committee. He created this committee back in 2020 when he was president of APWA-MN, to focus on efficient maintenance of everything from streets to equipment to drainage pipes and wells.
The Minnesota Chapter of the American Public Works Association supports more than 1,000 members from Minnesota, representing private and public industries as they work together to advance the public works profession.
The MN chapter of APWA has long been recognized as one of the best chapters in this international organization.
Matthys said: "The benefits that Eagan staff, along with the community, have received as members of this organization are enhancing the services being provided to our constituents and increasing the efficiency of our operations. It is an honor to be recognized for playing a role in the success of APWA-MN, knowing that this in turn means more success for Eagan and the number of other communities represented by chapter members.”
