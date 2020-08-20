City will use excess fund balance to fill any gap
The Eagan City Council got caught up with the city’s current budget outlook during a special meeting last week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic uncertainties, including the effect on Eagan’s city budget in 2020 and beyond, the city’s Finance Director Tom Pepper said.
To ease any potential losses, the city has had a hiring freeze for new positions since June. The city has been limiting out-of-town travel and training for city employees, and put a freeze on certain capital and equipment acquisitions.
The plan is to use the city’s excess fund balance, which is there for emergencies and absorb any funding gap for 2021.
“There have been some voices in the community who have raised questions the city’s practice of retaining a healthy fund balance,” Council Member Paul Bakken said. “This is why we do that. ... We know we’ve got shortfalls coming. We’re now in a position to instead of having to increase our (property tax) levy to cover all that, we can use that rainy day fund.
“And look around. It’s raining.”
Pepper said the city will still be within its fund balance target range by the end of 2021 if it is tapped into.
The projected decrease in city revenue is due to declining development fee revenue, delinquencies in property tax collection and reduction in revenue from city services, like Parks and Recreation programming.
Pepper estimated the city will have about $1.8 million in reduced revenue with about $1 million in reduced tax collection.
While nothing is approved, the Eagan City Council didn’t object to the proposed 5.4 percent property tax levy increase in 2021. It’s the same number that was shared with the council last year and earlier this year.
The 2021 overall budget is projected to increase by 4.1 percent, which is the smallest increase since 2016.
The city portion of property tax on an average home value of $324,634 would increase by about $35 more than in 2020, or about $3 per month.
The increase can vary greatly depending on how much a home’s assessed value changes. Overall home values in Eagan increased by about 3.8 percent.
“Homeowners are really pleased when their home value goes up except when it comes to taxes,” Bakken said.
The city compiles its budgets on a two-year cycle. This is year two.
“Much of the ground work was essentially laid out last year at the same time,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said.
There are four additional full-time staff in the 2021 budget, but the city plans on being flexible as to when and if those positions will be filled.
Hiring new staff may be more financially sound.
Osberg said the tasks that would be done by the new hires might otherwise need to be done by outside consultants, which costs the city more. Without hiring them, city services may decline or be delayed.
Bonds for the city hall/police department remodel also start in 2021, but they’re essentially replacing bonds for the Eagan Community Center, which have been paid off, Pepper said.
The Eagan City Council will approve a preliminary tax levy next month for 2021.
Diffley update
The Eagan City Council also received last week an update on the Diffley Road safety project, although there wasn’t much news to share.
Eagan officials are hoping the Minnesota Legislature passes a bonding bill this season and soon with funds for the project.
The project is estimated to cost about $4.62 million.
Dakota County is partnering with the city and District 196 to fund the project. They submitted a bond request to the Legislature, but no financing was provided at the end of the regular session or the following special sessions.
The city, county and school district are hoping to start a series of safety improvements along Diffley Road near Northview Elementary, Dakota Hills Middle School and Eagan High School in 2021.
Options under consideration include a new road from Diffley Road and Daniel Drive intersection connecting to the south parking lot of the schools, reducing Diffley Road from four lanes to two, and possible roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock trail among many other improvements.
Eagan Public Works Director Russ Matthys said the project is still in the design phase and it’s not complete, but they’re proceeding as if it will begin in 2021.
“The design team has taken into consideration all requests,” Matthys said. “Everything was looked at and considered and compared.”
Matthys went through a table listing the pros and cons of a roundabout, which has generated the most questions from residents, versus a signalized intersection.
Roundabouts have fewer pedestrian/vehicle conflict points, 87 percent fewer pedestrian injuries and shorter crossing distances, he said.
“The amount of time the pedestrian has the potential to be in conflict with a vehicle is greatly reduced,” Matthys said.
Roundabouts slow vehicles down, he said.
“Signs don’t slow people down,” he said. “It’s the design of the roadway. Speed limits are set on what the drivers are driving.”
At a straight intersection, regardless of the signs, people drive as fast as they want.
“A sign isn’t going to stop them,” he said, but a roundabout may.
New user comfort in a roundabout is low. Matthys said he heard concerns that drivers won’t yield to pedestrians and pedestrians won’t be able to find gaps in traffic to cross.
Through increased education in the school district and city, along with additional traffic signs, residents may feel more comfortable through time, he said.
He said residents have grown accustomed to roundabouts in other areas of the city and those seem to be performing well.
Some residents didn’t agree.
Theresa Eisele, the chair of the Pedestrian Advocacy Committee for Eagan, said during the meeting it’s “unfathomable young children should be expected to navigate roundabouts in a heavily-trafficked area” and said traffic signals are much better.
Another Eagan resident Susan Flynn urged the city to install better lighting along the road no matter what happens with the Minnesota Legislature.
Mayor Mike Maguire said while those who oppose roundabouts are entitled to an opinion, it’s wrong to say “everyone” opposes it.
He pointed to a survey of about 75 residents who went on a walking tour of the project. He noticed 59 percent were either supportive or very supportive of the overall project, and the number of people who opposed their project decreased from 35 to 23 percent following the walking tour after receiving more information.
Maguire also pointed to a quote from a former Eagan City Council Member Tim Pawlenty who once said “we hear you, we just disagree.”
“At some point we have to accept there’s some disagreement, but we have to move forward,” Maguire said.
