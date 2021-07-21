Three new officers sworn in
Eagan Police Department has plans to add two additional unmanned aerial vehicles, otherwise known as drones or UAVs, to its fleet.
The UAVs will be used to during actively evolving situations, criminal investigations and searches.
The department already has one UAV, but the department would like to add two more due to rapidly improving technology with better cameras and longer flight times.
Due to Minnesota state statute, the Eagan City Council must provide an opportunity for public comment.
“It’s a procedure we have to go through the process,” City Administrator Dave Osberg said.
No members of the public spoke during the public hearing during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
New officers
Police Chief Roger New also swore in Angela Casey, Adam Heitz and Jerrod Fort as police officers during the meeting, as well.
Casey came from Brooklyn Center Police Department.
“One of the things that stood out was her strong work ethic and commitment to community,” New said.
Fort worked for the Goodhue Police Department and Winona Police Department.
“He really likes to get out there and catch bad guys,” New said. “One thing we noticed was his calm demeanor and his ability to get along with anyone in the department.”
Heitz worked for Pequot Lakes police and Carver County Sheriff department, he said.
Badger
As part of the consent agenda, the Eagan City Council approved the retirement of police canine Badger and the transfer of ownership to Officer Andy Helgerson.
Badger has served the Eagan Police Department for the past nine years.
Badger was sold for $1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.