A man and woman were taken into custody following a reported homicide in Eagan Monday evening.
Officers respond to a report of gunshots at approximately 9 p.m. Nov. 9 near the intersection of Eagandale Place and Lone Oak Road.
Officers located one male victim near the Sonesta ES Suites with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eagan officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area a short time later.
The passengers were both transported to the Eagan Police Department.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call the Eagan Police Department at 651-675-5799.
