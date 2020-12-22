The Eagan Police Department reported a fatal single-vehicle crash allegedly involving alcohol during the early morning hours Tuesday in a residential neighborhood in Eagan.

Eagan officers were called to a report of a crash at 2:24 a.m. Dec. 22 at the 4400 block of Slater Road.

A caller reported that a car had crashed in the caller’s backyard.

When officers arrived they found one occupant inside the vehicle and another occupant a short distance away.

The passenger identified as Michael William Renlund, 42, was found deceased.

The driver, Michael John Coombes, 28, sustained injuries and was transported to the hospital with a police escort.

According to a news release from the Eagan Police Department, alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting the investigation and will be conducting a crash reconstruction.

