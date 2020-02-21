Expect PAVR program to be fully implemented by fall
The Eagan Police Department’s sworn officers will likely be sporting new portable audio and video recorders, commonly known as body cameras, by the fall.
The department is in the midst of testing potential vendors.
The City Council approved a field trial agreement with Axon during its meeting Tuesday.
All equipment will be returned to the company following the 30-day trial at no expense to the city.
Eagan police will retain possession of all data.
The department will try out Panasonic in April and Watchguard in June. It will select a vendor by fall.
“Ultimately it’s going to come down to functionality,” Police Chief Roger New said.” We want to put this in the hands of the officers and have them give us feedback.”
The department uses Panasonic for its in-squad car cameras, but the department could switch products so its technology is the same, New said.
The council held a public hearing about the department’s camera policy earlier this month. To view the policy, visit cityofeagan.com/pavr-policy.
The policy has procedures for logging, auditing and managing the data. It also ensures the department adheres to data practice rules.
The devices are capable of recording both video and audio of the wearer’s activities.
The city solicited public comments about the policy but didn’t receive much feedback. One resident asked about outfitting school crossing guards with the cameras, but the plan for now is for sworn officers to wear the devices.
Those include community service officers, animal control, patrol officers and police administrators.
“We’ve made the decision in our department that all sworn staff members that wear a uniform on a day-to-day basis will wear a (PAVR),” New said.
The cameras will be available for investigators and those on special assignment such as undercover duty.
“It will be solely based whether or not they determine there will be a use during their duties,” New said.
The policy is for the cameras to be activated during investigative stops, traffic stops, self-imitated activities and when any contact becomes adversarial,
“Maybe they’re at the outlet mall and out in the community and they happen to confront someone, we expect them to turn them on,” New said. “If they’re at a restaurant or a gas station, where the conversation turns adversarial, we’re going to ask them to turn it on.”
The cameras should be on until the incident is complete unless there are significant periods of inactivity. That has been department practice with in-squad cameras, and body cameras will be treated the same, New said.
“Officers can turn it off for a brief period of time when they’re exchanging information and then they can turn them back on when they go back and engage that citizen,” he said.
Requests of the recordings will be processed in accordance with the policy. All recordings should be retained a minimum of 90 days.
If an individual captured in a recording submits a written request, the recording may be retained for longer. Anyone captured in the recording may have access.
Per Minnesota statue, after an investigation is complete, the data is public if there is an incident where an officer discharges a weapon or if the recording documents the use of force by a peace officer that results in substantial bodily harm.
That data must be retained for at least one year.
MVTA to Viking Lakes?
The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is gathering input on potential public transit connections to the Viking Lakes area.
Speaking at an Eagan City Council workshop, Executive Director Luther Wynder said the MVTA is considering modifications to Route 436.
He said the MVTA believes it currently has the funding to modify Route 436 through Viking Lakes, but without midday or weekend services.
“We’ll see if there’s a need to make that hourly or add additional weekend service in the future,” Wynder said.
Route 436 travels near Viking Lakes already. It’s mainly a commuter bus connecting passengers from the 46th Street Station on the Metro Blue Line to Thompson Reuters.
Any additional routes or stops would need additional funding for buses and capital.
City Council Member Gary Hanson, who is also an MVTA board member, recognized that the MVTA is having funding issues. One of the city’s legislative priorities is to ensure the MVTA has adequate funding.
The MVTA has about 4,000 riders per day on routes serving Eagan.
